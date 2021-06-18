How to activate airplane mode in Windows 10 and when is it advisable to use it | Technology

Like your mobile, Windows 10 also has an airplane mode that is very useful in some circumstances. Take note of the different methods you have at your disposal to activate and deactivate it, and find out when you want to use it.

Windows 10 airplane mode works under the same premises as that of mobile phones: it is a feature that allows you to quickly disable all wireless connections so that they do not interfere with the flight systems of airplanes.

But this mode is not only useful when traveling, but you can also benefit from its advantages in other circumstances. One of the great benefits of this feature is that, By deactivating WiFi, bluetooth, NFC, GPS and cellular connectivity at a stroke, it saves battery, so you can enable airplane mode on your laptop when power is running low and you don’t need an internet connection.

In addition, the airplane mode of Windows 10 is also useful when you are in public environments and you want to prevent other devices from accessing your PC for security reasons.

Here we explain different methods to turn airplane mode on and off in Windows 10.

Function key

The keyboard of some computers includes a key that allows you to activate or deactivate airplane mode. To check if your PC has this button, look at your keyboard and look for the airplane-shaped icon, which is usually found on the F7 key.

If your device has this key, To activate airplane mode in Windows 10 you just have to press function and then on the corresponding button.

Activities Center

You can also enable airplane mode from the Windows 10 Activity Center. To do this, follow these steps:

Click on the icon Activities Center from the taskbar (the one that you can see marked in the screenshot on these lines). Press the button Airplane mode so that it is marked in blue. Click the button again to deactivate airplane mode.

Floating network menu

Windows 10 airplane mode can be activated from the floating network menu by following these steps:

Click on the network menu icon from the taskbar (you can see it marked in the screenshot above). Press the button Airplane mode to enable the feature, and click again to disable it.

Setting

From the configuration section it is also possible to activate Windows 10 airplane mode. Do the following:

Open the Setting by clicking on the Start button and then on the gear icon. Choose Network and Internet and click on the tab Airplane mode. Activate or deactivate airplane mode from the slider.

Locked screen

Airplane mode can also be quickly activated from the locked screen as follows:

Click on the network icon that appears on the locked screen. Click the button Airplane mode so that it is highlighted in blue and press again if you want to deactivate it.