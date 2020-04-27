If you are one of those who for the past few months have embraced using iPad as a laptopBy taking full advantage of its USB-C port and mixing the tablet with the use of a Mac, you may have run into a problem connecting some external hard drives. It doesn’t happen on all of them, but in some cases those discs may not mount properly on Macs.

It is something that has happened to me recently, and after researching it I have been able to find the reason why this happens. It is not a mistake, but there seems to be some reading conflict between iPadOS and macOS with ExFAT formatted disks. And this conflict manifests itself when we use the disk on several devices.

When macOS doesn’t want to mount a disk until it has been analyzed

It all starts when we connect, through a hub or adapter, an external hard drive with the ExFAT file system to an iPad. iPadOS reads that disk correctly, but after unplugging the disk and connecting it to a Mac, macOS doesn’t mount it. If we access the Disk Utility application (present in the Utilities folder of the system applications directory) we will see that the external disk is detected, but it simply does not mount. A manual attempt to do so gives us this error after a few moments of waiting:

What is happening here? The good news is that it is not overly serious. After the disk has been used by iPadOS and connected to a Mac, for some reason macOS detects that something has gone wrong. Their reaction is not to mount the disk and run a process called fsck to do an analysisDepending on the capacity of the disk and the performance of the Mac, it can take from 20 minutes to more than an hour.

If we open a terminal window and kill that process, which is not recommended, macOS will mount the disk but in read-only mode warning that it cannot guarantee the integrity of the data. He will advise us to copy all the contents of the disc to another part and do a reformatting. If on the other hand we do nothing and wait a long time, the disc will finish mounting without any problem after the analysis process launched by macOS ends normally.

At this point the disk can be used as if nothing, but if we use it again on the iPad and then connect it again on the Mac we will have to go through the same sequence of events. It sounds like there is some kind of incompatibility or conflict with the file system, or at least with some disk models that are not ready. To date, for example, I have not had this problem with pendrives formatted in HFS +.

What can we do to prevent it? Well, for now, and without being able to ensure that it is fixed, try to have the disk in another file format or look for alternatives such as cloud storage. Hopefully Apple developers will eventually find the problem and an iPadOS update will fix this problem.

Share



Why does macOS not read some external drives after using them on an iPad and how can we fix it?