How to achieve peaceful coexistence between bears and humans

Last Sunday, a 75-year-old woman who was walking along a Cangas de NarceaIn Asturias, he met a brown bear that reacted by standing up on its two hind legs and clawing its way. One of them knocked the woman down and seriously injured her face, among other physical damage.

The expansion of the brown bear in Spain has many parallels with what is happening in Montana, USA, at the moment

Alexander metcalf

These types of encounters, although infrequent, tend to arise in humanized environments, where ursids they are attracted to waste from containers or other foods such as fruit trees in gardens or food for livestock. One of the methods to prevent animals from venturing into and prowling villages is to ensure this type of “temptation”.

When this measure is applied, encounters are usually reduced, but to be fully effective, people’s behaviors also have to change. In a new study, published in the Journal of Wildlife Management, a team from the University of Montana in the US has analyzed which individual and collective factors allow for a peaceful coexistence with the Ursids.

“The expansion of the brown bear in Spain has many parallels with what is happening in Montana, USA, at the moment,” he tells SINC Alexander metcalf, one of the study authors and a researcher at the American university.

In Spain, especially in the Cantabrian Mountains and the Pyrenees, the populations of brown bears (Ursus arctos) are on the rise, already close to 300 specimens thanks to conservation efforts. A similar situation experienced in the American state of Mountain, where as bear populations expand, human development continues to encroach on their habitat.

“There are many food sources around the houses that can attract animals and increase the risk of conflict with bears. These include unsecured compost bins, garbage cans, pet food or livestock feed, ”says Metcalf. To these are added the plants that we grow, the orchards or simply the green grass of the gardens.

A balance between humans and bears

For scientists, interactions between humans and wildlife are a problem of public good and collective action, and the solutions require the contribution of many people, not just individual actions, to solve the puzzle. “It’s about balancing what people want with what wildlife needs, but what people want changes between communities and over time,” says the researcher.

The team analyzed, thanks to data from a poll made in 2018 to Montana landowners, behaviors of people in the black bear and brown bear ranges in this state, where there had already been some success stories, such as the increasing use of bear-resistant trash cans. The social media They have also made it possible to inform people about the activity of bears and thus protect bird feeders or rural areas during, for example, the calving season of cattle.

“Other communities have a hired person whose job is to patrol the grasslands, keeping an eye on predators and helping ranchers move or watch herds when a predator is nearby,” says the scientist.

All of these programs have had some success, but more regulation is needed in both rural areas and semi-rural suburbs, especially as grizzlies spread. In this sense, the research team focused on the owners and how they care or not about securing bird feeders and garbage cans, as well as being advised by wildlife professionals.

“Our study found that face-to-face contact between professions and landowners was one of the factors that most predicted bear-friendly behaviors. The next factor was social norms between neighbors; owners who saw these signs of social norms were much more likely to protect what might attract bears, ”Metcalf tells SINC.

According to scientists, these social influencing factors can help achieve coexistence more effectively. The researchers hope that the results of this work will allow wildlife managers to rethink their way of communicating with the owners of these lands.

Reference:

Holly K. Nesbitt et al. “Collective Factors Reinforce Individual Contributions to Human-Wildlife Coexistence” Journal of Wildlife Management

