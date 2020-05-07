The step by step for a beautiful make up can not exclude a perfect outline, but how can we avoid going over the line or that it is irregular somewhere? Here we show you what you have to do. You will be a goddess!

May 07, 2020 12:41 PM

The perfect eye makeup It seems to be something that does not exist and requires a lot of practice. Being a recurring question, both in day and night make ups, here we teach the ideal step by step so you can ideally line your eyes.

How to achieve the perfect outline?

Start with an eyeliner. It is best to use a black one because it is an easier product to handle and has a more compact consistency, also because it is you who decides the thickness you want to give to the tip. If you make a mistake, simply mix with a thick, short bristled brush for a smoky effect. Do not focus on the precision of the line and the tail (or end) but stay as close to the lashes as possible so that your line is perfect.

How guidechoose one White and so you will know how to follow the line in the upper outline. Although you can also use Colour, lighter, so that the imperfections of the line are less obvious, and then approach black tones such as dark brown or navy blue. Draw a dash line they follow along the top line, and then join them into a single line.

Step by step for the perfect outline.

If everything explained does not help you achieve a perfect eyeliner, we suggest that try to use a different texture The one you usually use: If you’ve always used liquid eyeliner, try one with gel.

Use the technique of Scotch tape It can also be useful: it consists of cutting a piece of tape or heat and sticking it in the corner of the eye, forming a perpendicular line that you can follow to finish the outline in a perfect tail. In addition, you can put a little more tape on the eyelid, so that with the first piece of tape you get a good outline.

By last, use the right brush. Opt for a fine pointed brush that will do well to make the line on the mobile eyelid, while to make the tail up, the angled brush, which has stiffer bristles and allows greater precision, can be effective.

.