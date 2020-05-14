         How to access the Xiaomi secret menu to check if your mobile works correctly

The CIT menu of Xiaomi phones is a series of adjustments that allow the checking the phone component by component. If the screen, wireless connections, vibration, FM radio and many other tests work well. Do you want to know how to access said CIT menu on your Xiaomi? We teach you all the steps.

Most mobiles usually hide certain settings menus to check if they work correctly. They are called Hardware test or component test menus, a hidden option that enables full testing of the device. Xiaomi phones include it, for example: it is the so-called CIT menu. It does not require too many steps to access it and offers a multitude of tools with which to test the phone.

Check if each component of your Xiaomi works

The CIT menu is hidden in the system settings without having to risk accessing it or entering its menu options. MIUI offers a series of step-by-step checks that ensure the correct operation of the device. In general, it is a menu that is available in all Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco or Black Shark mobiles: if they have MIUI they have the CIT menu to perform control tests. Of course, not all the check menus are the same: it is most likely that you will find different steps that you can select manually, but it may also be that the test is carried out automatically and you just have to follow the instructions on the screen.

Accessing the hidden menu of ‘hardware test’ requires diving into the specifications of your Xiaomi mobile. The process to enter the CIT is as follows:

Go to the MIUI settings and look for the ‘My device’ option. It should be the first menu on the list.

Access ‘All specifications’.

Search for ‘Kernel version’ and press five times in a row: you will access the CIT secret menu.

The menu should offer you a check of all the hardware included in your phone: press component by component and follow the instructions to ensure that it works correctly. The texts are in English.

In the event that the menu is automatic you will have a blue button with which to start the test. Your device will go step by step checking each component and will ask you to interact with the screen if it needs your help. Instructions are in English.

With the above you will know what works and what does not of your phone: if it is a ‘pass’ it means that the component is fine; If a ‘fail’ appears it implies that it has not behaved as it should in the tests, which would imply a malfunction (often you will have to mark one or the other depending on the result). It is worth passing the CIT test if you think something is wrong with your Xiaomi.

Access the CIT menu from an app

You have already seen that the menu is hidden, although it is not too difficult to find. Even so, there are ways to facilitate entry into the CIT, such as using the application Hidden settings for Xiaomi. In addition to offering access to the ‘Hardware test’, the app allows you to enter many settings that MIUI blocks by default. We recommend it to you.

