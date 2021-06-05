How to access the university?

06/04/2021 at 9:21 PM CEST

In our country, and according to report data entitled The Spanish university in figures, carried out by the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities, the access rate to undergraduate studies was 47% in 2016, a percentage lower than the average of the European Union, located at 53% and lower than that of the OECD countries, located at 54%. In this sense, and against the popular opinion that there are too many university students in our country, we are below what corresponds to developed countries. But how can we access university? What alternative access routes do we have?

To find out, we go to the portal specialized in education Educaweb. There we find that we have seven different mechanisms for accessing the university. The first of them, the most common, consists of the entrance exam for high school students, also known as selectivity. To do it, it is necessary to pass all the high school subjects and it is made up of a general phase and a specialization phase. The first includes tests of Spanish Language and Literature II, History of Spain and Foreign Language II, as well as a special subject. The specific phase is optional to raise the grade.

Secondly, we find access to the university from the higher degree training cycles. And in this case we do not have to take the selectivity test. It will be the average grade of the training cycle that counts for access. However, students can freely present themselves to the specific phase of the Selectividad to improve their grade. It is very important to take into account, as pointed out in Educaweb, “that Some training cycles have access preference over others depending on their assignment to the university branches of knowledge“It could make a difference.

The third access route to university in our country is restricted to those who are over 25 years old and want to pursue a degree. Specifically, they say from Educaweb, it consists of a special test for those who are of this age and do not meet the requirements of other access routes such as having passed the selectivity, having passed a higher degree cycle or having a university degree. Because the university degree is the fourth access route. Thus, if you are in possession of an official university degree, “you can apply to enter the first year of other university studies without taking any test.”

And there are three access routes. One of them is restricted to people who, having turned 40 and having related professional experience, wish to pursue a university degree. In this case, there is a limited number of places. Another is focused on those who are over 45 years old and do not have a degree or creditable work experience. It consists of an adapted access test. A mechanism to guarantee permanent training. By last, the foreign access road, which requires submitting the documents that prove previous studies, as well as meeting the requirements for access to the degree in the country of origin.