My Orange is one of the Orange customer service alternatives, in addition to the usual ones such as telephone or stores. From this application we can manage the contracted lines, check the voice and data consumption, see the invoice, activate services or recharge the prepaid card. In addition, we now have new tools in the My Livebox module to control the home network and the Orange router. We tell you all new features and changes below.

Orange has just confirmed that it has added new features to My Livebox, such as being able to see the status of the internet connection, checking what devices are connected, managing who and when access to WiFi and optimizing its operation are some of these benefits.

Access My Orange Livebox and configure the router

In order to enjoy all these functionalities and tools, we must access My Livebox. For this, we must be connected to the WiFi router in our house. Then download and enter the My Orange application, accessing the landline section. There we will click on the My Livebox circle. We must know that, the first time we access, we must write the WiFi password or scan the QR code that is pasted under the router.

Once inside My Livebox, we will see the following news:

Connection status: General information to detect possible connection problems. It does not say the model of the router, the WiFi network to which we are connected and if we have access to the Internet. In case you have a landline phone, it also gives us information about it.

Network map and devices: It allows to graphically see the devices that we have connected by cable or by WiFi. You can check the signal of each one, change the name or type. It is also possible to block access or define time slots to restrict Internet access.

Set up: section that allows you to restart the router remotely, disable the router’s WiFi, change the name and password of the main, secondary and guest Wi-Fi, or share the password with family and friends by email, WhatsApp and Bluetooth.

Diagnosis: measure the quality of the wifi at a specific point in the home, speed test and other options. You can use the Optimize button to improve the signal.

Auto diagnosis: a self-diagnosis test of the fixed connection through an intelligent diagnostic test (TDI) to verify that it works correctly.

Help: tutorial with good practice tips for wifi to work properly. In addition, installation guides and assistants will be available, as well as a section with frequently asked questions from customers to get the most out of the router and the network.

What do you think of the news?