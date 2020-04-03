This touching moment of a girl taking care of her dolls has gone viral through social networks

A touching video has gone viral on social networks of a small little girl caring for her wrists and toys of the coronavirus in a very peculiar way.

The mother of the little girl recorded the ingenious way in which their little daughter, Dulce protected her toys usingfemale protectors!

“She is practicing the masks, I mean, she spent all my protectors,” says the woman with a laugh.

The small little girl he had fun putting his toys ‘mouth covers’ to protect them.

Hey Dulce why did you do that to me? the woman says to her daughter as she smiles pointing at what she did.