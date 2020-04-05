Singer Karol G has surprised everyone with her amazing changes

April 05, 2020 11:42 p.m.

The Colombian Karol G is undoubtedly one of the most famous women of the moment, since her songs have stuck in all the major radio stations in Latin America, especially “La tusa”.

The beginnings of the singer were not easy since it was not usual for women to sing reggaeton, therefore several labels denied her help. What horror! And after so much work and effort, he showed the world that he can.

Recently, we have observed a photograph that has surprised everyone as we can clearly see that Karol G looks very thin. She does not look like her! it has certainly changed a lot in recent years.

But although she is no longer so skinny she is still beautiful, there is no doubt, for that reason Anuel is in love with her ¡Bebecita! who on more than one occasion has dedicated some songs to him.

Among the comments on the image, we highlight: “Good God, Kflaca was Karol G. I have really been impressed with this woman, she undoubtedly changed a lot” “This little baby brings me upside down and has me in love, how beautiful she is”

.