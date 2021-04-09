how they work and why they sometimes fail

The weather is one of the great concerns of our day to day. If it’s sunny, no problem. But as soon as the rains, snow or fog come; problems also come. So looking at today’s or weekend weather when we have outdoor plans is essential. Not counting the people who, because of their work -such as fishermen or farmers-, need to know the weather every day. But, How are weather predictions made? And why do predictions sometimes fail?

You don’t have to look far back to see problems related to weather forecasting. This same holy week, in many areas of Spain it has rained almost without warning. And, unfortunately, the weather this weekend presents itself with rains and storms in a part of the Iberian Peninsula. Many people will be wishing the predictions were wrong, but that remains to be seen.

In addition, last January there was a historic snowfall in Madrid; Despite the warnings, neither the Community nor the City Council were prepared for what came over them. This was not a failure by the predictions, it was a human fault: many people thought it was not going to be so bad. Among citizens it is normal not to give so much importance to the weather, after all they are not used to snow in the urban area of ​​the capital. However, the experts warned. They raised the alarm to political leaders and also to citizens. Despite everything, the snow caught many people with their asses in the air.

This is how meteorology works

But we have not come to talk about Madrid or human failures. Let’s talk about the science behind predictions: meteorology.

The weather forecast relies first on observation. That is, to know what the weather will be like, all the variables that we know that lead to one weather or another are controlled. For this we have the weather stations, satellites and other technology that allow us to measure humidity, wind, temperature, pressure, precipitation and other variables.

Then we need mathematical models and computers to analyze them. With the observation data, we can predict what the weather will be like in the next few days. “Weather forecasts are getting better: today, a five-day weather forecast is as reliable as a two-day forecast was twenty years ago,” according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO, for its acronym) on its website. ).

Weather and climate predictions “produce much more than the weather forecast,” says the WMO. Supercomputers’ use mathematical models (numerical weather prediction models) based on the laws of physics to produce graphics, digital products, weather and air quality forecasts, weather predictions; risk assessments and early warnings. The meteorological satellites broadcast this meteorological information in real time, several times a day.

Forecast failures

Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash

But does the meteorology fail? Sometimes yes. In fact, when the weather forecast is consulted, it is usually accompanied by a percentage. This percentage tells us how sure the experts are, with the data they handle, that the forecast is correct. Ultimately, this indicates the probability of the meteorological phenomenon occurring. If the percentage is large, for example there are 70 or 80% rain forecasts, this indicates that it is more likely to rain. But there is always the possibility that no water falls from the sky. However, with more than a 50% chance of rain, it is always better to leave the house with an umbrella.

In fact, airplanes are also an important part of the study of time. We already talked about it in Hypertext during confinement. And is that airplanes help make weather predictions better, especially as far as the winds are concerned.

Beyond the fact that sometimes the predictions can be wrong, especially when they exceed five days; these they are usually quite accurate. Meteorology is not an exact science, but it does not always fail either. Only you have to take into account the odds rain, wind or any other factor that can spoil the weather at the weekend picnic.

