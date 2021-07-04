how they work and where they can be bought

From July 1 it is possible to use the emergency lights V-16 to replace the triangles. This is stated in the new regulations of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) approved last March which establishes that these lights may be used in the event that we suffer an accident or have a breakdown.

The mythical emergency triangles will remain valid until 2026. During a period of five years the two signaling methods will coexist, until definitely the V-16 lights become the mandatory default method.

Where to place the V-16 lights and what the homologation says

Due to the danger of placing the triangles, the DGT has decided to bet on these emergency lights that can be place on the roof of the vehicle without getting out of the car. The beacon emits a flashing light and is fixed with magnets, being easily visible from hundreds of meters away.

As described in Instruction 18 / V-132, these V-16 lights will emit light in 360º and with an intensity of between 40 and 80 effective candela for at least half an hour.

At the moment these are emergency lights without much more technology, but from December the signals with geolocation will be on the market. This is the case of models such as the Vodafone V-16 light together with Help Flash, which incorporates connectivity to automatically link with traffic control centers and thus be able to speed up the response in the event of an accident or breakdown.

In the case of V-16 lights with connectivity, the information will be sent to the DGT 3.0 cloud and this will be able to relay the data to other connected cars or to roadside message boards nearby so that a warning appears to the rest of the drivers.

The Approved models will have an alphanumeric code issued by the Official Central Laboratory of Electrotechnics (LCOE) and the Official Applus Accredited Laboratory (IDIADA).

The recommendation of the DGT is that as a “general rule” it will not be necessary to get out of the car and we can wait either inside the car with the seat belt on or in a safe area off the road.

The use of lights will become mandatory in cars, buses and goods vehicles. Motorcycles and mopeds will be exempt from taking them, although unlike with triangles, now they will have space to have them.

What models can we buy

It is worth noting that, as with triangles, V-16 lights will be delivered with new cars. For users who want to replace the previous system and want to anticipate 2026, it is now possible to buy these V-16 emergency lights in the main stores.

These are some of the featured models:

NK SOS Road, with a magnetic surface and resistance to rain with IP54 certification, for 18.99 euros.

OSRAM LED Guardian, with 140 lumens, 2,000 Kelvin and runs on 9V batteries, for 19.90 euros at Amazon.

SUMEX Sostraffic, a model with visibility up to 2 kilometers, with a reduced size of 70 mm and 2 hours of autonomy, for 28.38 euros.

Goodyear V16, the renowned brand has its own emergency light with an autonomy of 6 hours and visible light from a kilometer away. Its price is 29.20 euros.

HELP FLASH it is one of the most popular brands. The simplest version is approved by the DGT, with batteries and a range of one kilometer, for 23.21 euros on Amazon. They also have a Smart version, which is automatically connected to the insurance or emergency service. It is available for 24.06 euros.

