how they work and what makes them so attractive

The Solid Power adventure comes from afar. This American company launched its solid-state battery development project in 2012, and since then it seems to have done nothing badly. In 2018 he signed an alliance with BMW to produce the batteries that the German brand will use in its future electric cars, but they are not the only reinforcements it has.

A year later, in 2019, Ford was also interested in the innovations that Solid Power had introduced in the tuning of solid electrolyte batteries. The push from these two automotive giants gave it the financial muscle it needed to plan for large-scale production of its technology, a strategy that has been consolidated just days ago after a new injection of capital.

And it is that BMW and Ford have announced that they have made an additional joint investment in the battery company of $ 130 million. The investment round in which they have participated gives these two brands the same stake in Solid Power, which also has the financial backing of Hyundai, Samsung and Volta Energy.

The interest of automotive companies in solid state batteries clearly reflects that the future of the electric car is linked to this technology. In fact, other automakers have made moves similar to those made by BMW and Ford. Volkswagen’s investment in QuantumScape, a startup that also produces solid-state batteries, leaves no doubt about the important role they will play in the consolidation of the electric car.

Solid State Batteries – How They Work and How They Differ From Lithium Ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries and solid-state batteries have a lot in common. In fact, the latter they are an evolution of the first, which use a technology that barely leaves us room to continue developing its features. Each of the cells in lithium-ion batteries is made up of two metal or composite electrodes that are immersed in a conductive liquid.

This last component is the electrolyte, and it usually uses a lithium salt that contains the ions that are necessary to promote reversible chemical reaction that takes place between the cathode and the anode, which are the electrodes. Solid-state batteries use the same principle of operation as lithium-ion batteries, but use a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid one.

Some research teams have been working on this battery technology for several decades and have proposed electrolytes of ceramic, glass or gold and manganese nanowires, among other exotic materials, but until very recently no one had succeeded because, among other challenges, the resulting batteries they have to be very stable and not run the risk of catching fire.

Of course, Solid Power has not disclosed the details of the technology it has developed to produce its solid state batteries because this information is part of your intellectual property. Still, we have some interesting clues that somehow reflect where the interest BMW and Ford have in this company comes from.

What we know so far is that the anode in Solid Power’s solid-state batteries is lithium, and not graphite, which is the material commonly used in lithium-ion batteries. Of the solid electrolyte that this company has developed, which is the true heart of its technology, we only know that it uses a highly conductive inorganic compound. Of course, what all the companies involved in the development of these batteries have made known are its promising features.

This is how solid electrolyte makes a difference

The agreement that BMW and Ford have signed with Solid Power states that these two car manufacturers will receive 100 Ah cells that will become part of their electric vehicles from 2022. Currently this battery producer is already manufacturing 20 Ah units in a pilot line, and according to its spokesmen the results they are achieving are very satisfactory. There is no doubt that here lies the interest of BMW and Ford.

These are the characteristics that have placed batteries with solid electrolyte In the spotlight from most of the automotive companies that are already preparing their next generation of electric cars:

Its energy density is significantly higher than that offered by lithium-ion batteries. Solid state ones touch 500 Wh / kg, while those of lithium ions are below 300 Wh / kg. The increase in energy density should have a direct impact on the autonomy of electric vehicles, which will be delayed between 20 and 50%. The battery charge will be up to six times faster, so in just 15 minutes it will be possible to bring a completely discharged battery to 80% of the total charge. Its lifespan it will be longer thanks to the elimination of the loss of capacity caused by the degradation of the anode. Solid state batteries should be more stable and secure than lithium-ion batteries because solid spacer elements cannot ignite. Their production it will be cheaper and they will have less impact on the final price of electric cars.

There is no doubt that this string of advantages over conventional lithium-ion batteries should contribute to the consolidation of the electric car, but we cannot ignore that the biggest challenge that solid-state batteries face is its large-scale production.

Manufacture cell volume that automotive companies require to respond to their needs is not easy because this is a completely new technology that until very recently had not left the laboratory.

In addition, these cells must guarantee minimum performance, and their production rate must be sustained over time. In any case, there is no doubt that BMW and Ford do not stitch without thread, which invites us to view solid-state batteries with cautious optimism.