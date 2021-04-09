how they work, advantages and best models

Find out everything about these types of chargers, as they may be the ones you use in the future.

One of the possible future changes in the world of technology may affect the chargers that we use every day to charge our devices. As always, a change for the better is sought, and this will take place with GaN chargers, what offer more power than traditional chargers with a smaller size.

These GaN chargers, which rose to popularity during CES 2020 in Las Vegas, owe everything to gallium nitride. It is normal that at first glance you do not know what this is, but you will find out later, as this guide is completely dedicated to GaN chargers to discover how they work, what advantages they have and which are the best models what can you buy.

What are and how do GaN chargers work?

GaN chargers are chargers manufactured with gallium nitride, a binary alloy of semiconductors which has been used since the 1990s to make LED lights and later Blu-ray players. This alloy is called to replace silicon, the material of which current chargers are made, because it offers a higher energy efficiency.

Gallium nitride is capable of drive voltages much higher than silicon producing less heat, respecting safety standards at all times. In addition, by offering greater energy efficiency, it requires fewer components to transfer the same energy as silicon. What does this translate to? In which GaN chargers have a smaller size than those made of silicon.

Charge your mobile without cables with the 9 best wireless chargers of the moment

In short, as explained from the Belkin website, a charger chip is made up of hundreds or thousands of transistors dedicated to passing power to connected devices. When gallium nitride transistors are used instead of silicon, those transistors can be placed closer, which allows the charger to offer a higher charging power with a smaller size.

Currently, most GaN chargers arrive with the Power Delivery fast charging technology, which lets you know how much power to transmit to connected devices to recharge their power in the fastest way without overheating. We are not just talking about mobile phones, with a GaN charger you can charge your laptop, tablet or any other device with the same port.

Advantages of GaN chargers

When talking about the operation of GaN chargers, we have already been able to briefly know what are the advantages they offer. First of all, they offer a more powerful charge than standard chargers, all in one smaller size. This makes them ideal chargers for travel, as they are lighter and smaller.

Another advantage of GaN chargers is that they can charge all devices with USB Type-C ports, from smartphones to laptops. Thus, you only need a charger to give life to all the devices with this connector that you use every day.

In addition, by having better energy efficiency than silicon chargers, those made by GaN can better avoid high temperatures, which extend your life years.

The best models you can buy

The advantages of GaN chargers are many, and you don’t have to wait for the manufacturer of your mobiles to include them in the terminal box to use them. These are the best models that you can buy today to recharge the energy of your devices with the technology of the future.

GaN Baseus 65W charger

This Baseus brand GaN charger supports one fast charging up to 65W, including a USB C Type 1 port (65W maximum), a USB C Type 2 port (30W maximum) and a USB port (30W maximum). The use of these three connectors can be combined, sharing the total power of the charger. Of course, all this with the highest security and with a reduced size which makes it ideal to take on a trip.

Know more: GaN Baseus Charger

GaN Belkin Charger

Two ports are included in this Belkin GaN charger, the first of them 18W and the second 45-60W peak power. It has the Intelligent Power Sharing technologyTherefore, the charger itself is responsible for identifying and providing the most efficient charge for each connected device.

Know more: GaN Belkin Charger

UGREEN GaN technology charger

Another option to charge your devices with “the chargers of the future” is this Ugreen GaN charger with 65W fast charge. With this model you can charge up to 4 devices at the same time, from mobiles to powerbanks. It is smaller than traditional chargers, especially laptop chargers. Supports various fast charging protocols and offers a great performance and durability.

Know more: UGREEN GaN technology charger

Baseus 120W GaN Charger

Baseus top model is this 120W GaN charger, triple port to charge 3 devices simultaneously, such as a mobile, a laptop and a tablet. This available in black and white, and it has a very comfortable size to carry it in the travel bag. Without a doubt, one of the most advanced GaN chargers of the moment.

Know more: Baseus 120W GaN Charger

Related topics: Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all