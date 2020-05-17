To be honest, not everyone has to know about technology. Surely all of you who read Andro4all as well as other media with a similar theme, do it because you like smartphones but the truth is that we are hardly a minority.

There are many people who are not interested in technology, who buy a mobile phone because they have to buy it to use WhatsApp and who do not know what a Snapdragon 865 is or what is the most current version of Android.

Something like this happened to me when I acquired my first Android smartphone. Back then I didn’t have the remotest idea of ​​all this and my only goal was to have an Android phone to be able to use WhatsApp and play Angry BirdsAnd if it could be at the lowest price, better than better. Outcome? An operator who “scammed” me (I put it in quotes because the fault was mine alone) for not having informed me before.

It is not that your Android phone malfunctions, it is that you have not informed yourself before buying

It all started in 2011. The BlackBerrys dominated the market in Spain but little by little they saw the first people with Android devices. One of my friends in a cafeteria taught me a mobile called Samsung Galaxy S, of which I fell in love at first sight.

Not only could send text messages for free With your partner through an app called WhatsApp, you could also download games that looked very good, like one of a slingshot that threw birds at green pigs.

From then on my intention was to get one of his devices. I didn’t care I wanted a Samsung Galaxy S whatever it was and I started to devise a plan with which I would get one. Sleepless nights and plenty of coffee to achieve this, a plan that would go down in history.

Well we don’t exaggerate either. Everything was much easier. I was at that time in Movistar, I made Orange portability and Movistar called me to make a counter offer. The conversation I had with the operator went something like this:

Operator: Carlos, we don’t want you to go to Orange, we will improve the rate that you have for the same price.

Carlos: Yes, but it is also in Orange I have been offered a Samsung Galaxy S (filthy lie, not only was the rate that the Movistar girl was offering me was better than the one I had chosen when doing the portability in Orange, but the only thing they offered me was a BlackBerry 9300).

Operator: Well Carlos, in addition to the improvement in the rate, we can offer you a Samsung Galaxy SL. Which is the same as the Galaxy S but the only difference is that instead of having 8 GB of internal storage it has 4 GB.

Carlos: (I was completely unaware of that device and in my head only Samsung and Galaxy were heard). Done deal.

Of course the differences went far beyond its storage and that is also the screen, processor and GPU were also different, so the performance of one (SL) had nothing to do with the other (S). To top it off, the kitchen and ROMs at that time was something vital and the support given to the dumb cousin of the Galaxy S was null.

In short: no, the Samsung Galaxy SL had nothing to do with the Galaxy S and while the latter has gone by its own merit to be one of the most remembered phones, We only remember those who suffered from SL and not exactly for good.

And all this stuff I’m getting you into? The moral is that it is very important to inform yourself before making any purchase.. Over the years I have heard and read many opinions that Android works fatal, that if “Force shutdown” and other nonsense; And no, Android is not that it works badly, it is that when buying a smartphone we have not seen the best options and we have decided to acquire the first smartphone that a commercial has wanted to sell us and that is possibly some cropped or lite version that within a few months of using it, it will start to crawl.

Luckily all of you who will be reading this little bullet to the end will not buy the first phone that they offer you and you will investigate if there are better alternatives, but if you have known that in the middle of 2020 they are still “scammed”, make them think and inform themselves before buying anything.

