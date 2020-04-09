Hospital provides face shields to newborns to prevent spread of COVID -19

By: Web Writing

He Hospital Princ Suvarnabhumi, in the Samut Prakan province of Thailand surprised with the method you are using to protect the babies COVID-19 newborns.

In photos released by the EFE agency, the children are seen in their nurseries with masks similar to those worn by doctors and nurses in hospitals, in order to prevent them from becoming carriers of the virus.

Nurses put small face masks on babies So that they are protected from the virus that is known, they can also contract the smallest, although in a much milder way than in adults.

Some of the symptoms that can present babies The alarms that could set off a possible case of COVID-19 are similar to that of adults such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, and sometimes even gastrointestinal symptoms.