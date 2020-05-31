How some titles involve their players through decision making.

By Manuel Buzn / Updated May 31, 2020, 16: 088 comments

On the occasion of the imminent release of The Last of Us 2 in the coming weeks, I wanted to lessen my hunger for it by reviewing some of the most notorious news of it. Among them, I sovereignly called my attention to some of the statements ofNeil Druckmannabout the Naughty Dog team’s intention to humanize the common enemy. At first, I found it one more addition to enhance the in-game experience, even celebrated for its higher level of realism; But after a few seconds I wanted to wonder what the purpose of that choice was, and my impression of it was disfigured.

Druckmann delves further into the reason for this decision, stating that since Naughty Dog they wanted to give a certain weight to ending the life of another human being, one who in the digest of The Last of Us has its own history; All this responds to the main theme of the title, which we know revolves around theconsequences of exercising violenceAs it goes, I understand that in order to make the player question whether it is worth setting out on the road to Ellie’s Hell. But, in this situation, I wonder what other option we have?

Neil Druckmann.

We do not know if there are other routes, but everything we have seen about the game so far points to theonly optionwhen facing our enemies we are opening fire and ending their lives. The impact of ending the life of a human being in The Last of Us 2 can, as players, affect us at first, but it will be a matter of time before we understand that violence is the only way they offer us to advance, and we end up accepting it as “a necessary evil” at best. In the worst of them, we stir it up and make it part of the fun, an outcome diametrically opposed to what the American team intends with this choice.

On behalf of those NPCs it is immaterial to us if we can only end his lifeThis text is not intended to load inks against the Sony exclusive beyond my impressions of this idea; But I do know that they have served as inspiration to deal with this topic, as a whole, within the video game. Today I want to write to you about how some titles put their players on the ropes and make us takedecisions that matter to us. Despite this, I would likenotify our readersthat, despite labeling this text under the appendix “Learn from video games”, it contains more subjectivity than other writings in the section; as well as a greater burden of opinion on my part. Even so, I consider that what is exposed has enough weight to enter this section. I hope you like it.

To suffer you have to make decisions

The Last of Us: Part 2.

This extensive introduction helps us to talk about themoral systemsand its uses within video games. It is extremely difficult for a developer to know what goes through the minds of their players, as well as to know if they are getting involved in what is being told through the work; narratively, there are certain guidelines to actively involve the player in the issues to be developed, but to achieve the same at a playable level require other approaches.

One of the most widespread tools to achieve this end is to provide the player with the ability to make decisions and unravel their consequences. Giving the player an active role in the narrative of a title takes him away from the position of the spectator and helps him to get involved in the topics being discussed. Returning to the case that this text has opened, if the intention of The Last of Us 2 as a work isexplore violenceand how it deforms the human being, and for this he has given all the enemies of a greater humanity, as a player, it has much more value that exercising this violence is one more way to achieve my objectives; but that is not the only one, that there is the option of taking another path. In this way, when the time comes to witness the consequences of our actions, we can ask ourselves whether taking that path has been worthwhile. Without the option, it is more difficult to ask those questions.

The consequences of your actions have more force on you as a player if it is you who has decided todayWe can find a good example of how making decisions can impact the player without leaving the world of The Last of Us. In the final section of the first title, be careful with thespoilersThose of us who hadn’t played it yet when we broke into the medical center to get Ellie out of there were surgeons and the medical team that was treating her; At that point we can make a small decision: resort to lead, as before, or threaten them by pointing our gun at them to get the girl out of there.

Opting for the first option will bring us a mixture of terror and reproach for the doctors; while, if they are intimidated, between fear and confusion we can get out of there with Ellie in her arms. Those doctors are convinced that they are doing what is best for humanity, and it is quite likely that, given the state of the world, so be it; for them, Joel embodied by the player is the equivalent of the insane that we dispatched a few hours ago. As a player it is easy to empathize with both sides, so the decision and the remorse to pull the trigger or not to win a few extra seconds are real feelings, and all without the need to know what any of those NPCs are called.End of spoilers.

Choosing between the blue and the red pill

The moral system of the first Fable was well known at the time.

Unfortunately, not all decisions presented to us as players have these implications. The example we have set with The Last of Us happens at the end because that is when the title has shown Ellie enough time to develop it and that we cared for her. That same scenewill not have the same valueand it would be almost meaningless at an earlier time in history. In fact, we are presented with very few such choices throughout the course of the game, a good reference on the difficulty of establishing these types of decisions for the player.

In the process of creating situations of this nature varied and diverse, there are many titles that bet on gamifying this type of election and introducing it into the game mechanics. It is the reason why celebrities proliferatemorality systemsthat we see in titles like Mass Effect or Infamous; both titles in which the player is constantly making decisions throughout history, using these systems to give relevance to these kinds of decisions.

inFAMOUS.

Classic moral systems in video games try to create interesting mechanics around decision makingI personally consider that these moral systemsthey do not fully achieve their mission, especially when it comes to offering important decisions that impact the player. When we give a quantifiable value to a moral choice we make it one more resource, completely subtracting the value from the consequences of any choice. In titles with polarized systems, every choice becomes one more opportunity to earn more points towards the route we want to follow. AdichotomySimple that limits the player’s decisions to two or three possible outcomes. Furthermore, the more polarized the system is, the more polarized the decisions incubated in it will be. The world of the aforementioned Mass Effect is as diverse as the decisions we must make while playing it, most of them ambiguous; unfortunately, every few dialogues we are presented with some kind of “moral choice” in which we really have little decision-making capacity. Regardless of the moral compass we want to adopt in the title, it is natural as players to choose the option that will give us the most points for our favorite morale during the game.

Something similar happens with the first Bioshock, a game that many of us hold in great esteem, but for which the years have passed in some aspects, such as its morality. The work ofIrrational GamesIt allows us to make few decisions during the game and those offered to us are usually answered with a simple question for the player. Will you focus on the story we want to tell or on having the most powerful abilities in the game? An example that we can see with the Little Sisters that populate the city of Rapture.

Let the player decide what is right or wrong

“Rewinding” the outcomes puts you in charge of Life is Strange.

Despite all that has been written about polarized moral systems, it is necessary to indicate that the objective of this class of systems is usually to create interesting mechanics around decision making, rather than decisions themselves. To create options focused on involving the player in the themes of a title, it is usually a better idea to opt forgrayer systems, which prevent the player from knowing the nature of the consequences of his decision.

Through uncertainty, or by giving only part of the information to the player, the video game is formally inviting its players to take the active role that we talked about at the beginning of this text; since without such involvement they will not be able to know what is happening. An example of this type of gray system that I find pleasant is the one we see in Life is Strange. In the work ofDontnod EntertainmentDecisions are constantly presented to us, many of which usually have a direct consequence and another of greater importance that we see below; Within the title, the player can “rewind” at will and check the direct consequences of the decisions he makes, but it is impossible for him to know the outcome of the chain of events. The fact that we have the opportunity to make the decision that we want without hindrance and knowing that we could have corrected it is a very powerful tool to involve the player in the events that happen on screen, and even appeal to his remorse.

With no morale gauges involved, it is the player who determines whether his actions are right or wrong.Another interesting example is found in works such as This War of Mine, where the game rarely asks questions directly to the player through the text, but the dilemmas usually arise from the situations we live in during gameplay. If the player breaks into a home to steal precious supplies and exits there, it is likely that the next time we pass through that place we will not find the former tenants, who have been forced to seek more resources, who are hostile to the player, and even that they have died due to the absence of said resources.

This War of Mine.

These are just two examples in games without a predefined moral system, but even in titles with that kind of mechanics we can be asked such decisions. In Fallout 3 we have missions like the one inOasis, without a clear outcome, or associated loss of karma; in mass effect there are moments likethe decision in Virmirethat they do not have a clear focus on Paragn or Rebelde; while, in other titles like Dragon Age: Origin we deal with a system of karma whose only direct consequence is the opinion of our companions; And so we could continue for many more paragraphs.

In any case, I hope that these examples serve to clarify why I firmly believe that giving the player the ability to actively participate in the narrative and make mistakes within it is such a valid resource for their involvement; a subject many times explored in this medium. I hope it has been to your liking and I say goodbye asking what have been the hardest decisions you have made in a video game.

More about: Learn about video games.

.