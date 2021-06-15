how they are going to organize 750 people who can choose whether to telecommute or work in person

The Sngular company, dedicated to the development of software and services for third parties, with 750 employees worldwide (500 of them in Spain) has decided to become full remote.

A policy that all its employees can take advantage of, who will be able to continue going to the company offices, which ensures that their commitment is to keep them all open and even opening new spaces in those locations where there may be a critical mass of employees.

Default remotes

The fact that Sngular decides to be full remote implies that employees will be able to decide whether or not they want to work in an office, including that of a client.

Although he assures that they have not calculated how many people will take advantage of the remote modality, Carlos Guardiola, Chief Innovation Officer of Sngular, believes that between 80 and 90% of the employees will join this option. “Employees will continue to go to the offices, perhaps once a week or once a month, when their work routines mark it as necessary,” he explains.

So that all your employees (750 worldwide, 500 of them in Spain) can work from home, Sngular provides them with a laptop and the rest of the technological equipment they need for their work. “We have a series of equipment certified by our systems department, depending on the type of work to be carried out. The employee can choose, within that list, which model to choose,” explains Guardiola.

In addition, the monitors, mice or keyboards that were in the offices will also be sent to employees who require it to work from home. Guardiola ensures that, in addition, each employee can receive up to 100 euros if they need to prepare their workplace at home, acquiring tables or chairs, for example.

The offices are maintained

Guardiola explains that the company “guarantees that the offices are open, that if someone wants to go to them they can do so and they will have a place. As if the work teams want to meet in these centers from time to time and to carry out any activity ”.

The company wants these spaces to become employee meeting centers. “They can work from home, but they also have the possibility of going to the offices to interact with colleagues.”

Of course, Sngular is taking advantage to remodel some spaces, such as the central office in Madrid. “Work is being done to recondition it, but it is available to those who want to use it.” And he emphasizes that in no case Sngular is considering, even in the long term, reducing the size of its facilities.

Avoid asymmetries

As we can see, Sngular wants employees to be able to use the offices for certain team meetings. With the purpose of avoid asymmetries between team membersEspecially if in a meeting they are not all in the same location, the company policy is that all the participants are dispersed. “Each participant must be at a different table, meeting rooms cannot be shared,” Guardiola explains.

However, he insists: “the normal thing is that everyone is remote when these encounters take place.”

In addition, every time a new person enters, either to a work team or to the company, the company has established that onboarding processes be standardized. “Before you had a coffee with the team, they all knew each other and caught up. That doesn’t exist now,” explains the Chief Innovation Officer. Now, team leaders have a roadmap that includes several video conferences to integrate new team members.

Once a week there are also established meetings of the new incpropriations with a manager of the corporation so that they can tell them how they work and they can better know the company they have entered.

In addition, the Human Resources department has also established new routines to “contact all employees periodically and have more personal and even informal communications.”

Many more meetings

This manager recognizes that working remotely is leading them to have many more meetings, many of them via videoconferences.

In order to organize remote work, Sngular has established different structures (project, team, region and global) and in each of them a series of guidelines have been determined and established.

As he explains, all the teams have similar tools (generally on the Google platform, although some have Microsoft). In addition, it has code repositories to control versions and requests, as well as dynamics of how often they meet and update the work.

Also, every Friday all Sngular employees meet, via Zoom.

Regarding the relationship with clients, each member of Sngular usually has access and use the work environments of each client, being able to use tools such as Slack or Teams).

How to tell the customer

Carlos Guardiola assures that the biggest challenge when adopting this policy was the fear that customers would not understand it.

“For us the process has been natural. When the confinement started we were remote from the next day. We have always had a policy of labor flexibility, but many clients imposed a presence of the development teams in their workplaces ”, he explains.

“For us, the Sngular offices were a meeting point. We work with developers from Asturias, Extremadura, Andalusia … or even the United States. It doesn’t matter where you are, ”he explains. But “a lot of people had to go to the clients’ offices.” Something that began to change “when they sent us home from one day to the next” and the teams continued to carry out their work “without loss of continuity”.

Something that has allowed clients to realize that “it doesn’t matter where you do the work from, but where you do it. Everything continues to work and quality is not lost ”, he details.

Compensation for not being remote

However, when adopting a remote work policy, Guardiola acknowledges that the main challenge was how to communicate it “so that everything was clear and how to approach it with clients. We are a service company, not a product company. You always have the fear of whether customers will understand“, Explain.

However, he assures that in general terms this situation has been received normally because “everyone understands technology, talent and opportunities like we do.”

Of course, if a client requires that an employee of Sngular has to go to their offices, the employee may accept or decline this condition. In these projects in which a presence is required, the worker will receive a salary supplement of between 1,000 to 3,000 additional euros per year.

Changes of residence

Carlos Guardiola recognizes Xataka that many company employees are taking advantage of the situation to change their addresses. Not just between provinces, but even between countries.

“Employees have to communicate their change of address, because the law establishes a series of conditions, so that a series of guarantees are fulfilled,” he details.

These changes to the place of residence of employees could lead to the creation of new offices. Guardiola assures that Sngular’s commitment is to keep the offices open and does not rule out that, if there is a sufficient critical mass of employees in a new location, Sngular can open an office for those employees.

Changes in salary compensation

Guardiola assures that the reaction of the employees has been positive to this full remote policy, despite the fact that in practice they have already been.

Given that some employees are taking the opportunity to change their residence, including country, we have asked Guardiola if the company is going to maintain wages or adjust these payrolls to the place of residence, as some companies like Google are doing.

“We are in the process of reviewing the remuneration models so that they are not linked to geographical location, but to the contribution of the position,” he assures. “You have to maintain scales and that asymmetries do not occur, but The salary is going to be equal to the position, not to the place from which you perform it“, get moving.

Does this mean that you used to pay more depending on where this work was done? “It is the law of supply and demand. In the face-to-face work models, there were wage differentials,” Guardiola acknowledges.

And he clarifies that, in any case, this will not lead to a reduction in the salary of any employee.

Finally, Guardiola is convinced that the full remote is a “Unstoppable trend”, at least in the technology sector. “Those of us who work in the sector already had the possibility of doing our work from anywhere,” he explains.

And he advises: “the fulll remote is not an organizational need, but a personal preference. Whether companies are or are not will mark what people demand”.