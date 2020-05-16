Playstation 5, we face both consoles. “data-reactid =” 12 “> When we compare game consoles we will most likely find many differences, but at first glance this does not seem to be the case for Sony’s PS4 vs. PS4 Slim. Although the most obvious is the size -the second, as its name implies, is thinner than the original model-, that translates into some sacrifices that are worth knowing.Waiting for the arrival of the PlayStation 5, we faced both consoles.

PS4 Slim

PS4

Dimensions 10 inch x 11 x 1.5 12 inch x 2.09 x 10.83 Weight 4.6 pounds 6.1 pounds Processor CPU: Eight-core (eight cores) X86 AMD Jaguar

GPU: 1.84 T-FLOPS, AMD Radeon Graphics Core Next Engine CPU: Eight-core (eight cores) X86 AMD Jaguar

GPU: 1.84 T-FLOPS, AMD Radeon Graphics Core Next Engine Memory 8GB GDDR5 RAM 8GB GDDR5 RAM HDD 1TB HDD 500GB HDD / 1TB HDD (you can choose a larger disk) av HDMI Out HDMI out, Digital Output (Optical) I / O 2 x Super Speed ​​USB 3.0 2 x Super Speed ​​USB 3.0, AUX Connections Ethernet, Bluetooth 2.1, Wi-Fi Ethernet, Bluetooth 2.1, Wi-Fi Controls DualShock 4 (redesigned) DualShock 4 PSVR Yes, separately. Yes, separately. 4K Nerd HDR Yes Yes (with patch) UHD Blu-ray Nerd PS Camera Compatibility Yes, separately. Yes, separately. To buy

Design

It is the biggest difference, and practically the only one, between PS4 vs. PS4 Slim. The newer version brings together all the hardware of the original model in a smaller format, which reduces its size by almost 30%. Of course, to move to a smaller space, we often have to make sacrifices, but the only loss here is the optical audio port: all other ports and components remain, including the two USB 3.0, Ethernet, HDMI and AUX.

The DualShock 4 controller also received a minor redesign. The light bar, which dynamically changes color and brightness based on game actions and context, is no longer just on the front, but also on the top side of the touchpad. This should make it easier to see and appreciate the subtle color changes, which were previously hidden due to the location of the bar. The new DualShock 4 is built into the PS4 Slim.

Both models remain sleek, slightly angular, with a matte black finish and understated PlayStation logos stamped on the box. The edges of the PS4 Slim are smoother than the sharp edges of the original PS4, but there really isn’t any major difference in aesthetic terms. The two consoles reflect that they belong to the same family of devices, something that they even share with the PS4 Pro.

Since it is really the only aspect in which the new PS4 Slim differs from the original version, we are going to give it victory in this category. But if you don’t care much about the design, then you can ignore these differences between PS4 vs. PS4 Slim.

Power

When Sony says that the PS4 Slim is the same as the original PS4, in a smaller package, it's no joke. The same GPU, CPU and RAM that work with the original PS4 are on the PS4 Slim, and you can enjoy your video game on both consoles with the same level of performance. You won't see visual or technical improvements in your games.

This extends to new and future features as well, such as HDR (which are being enabled on all PS4 models through a firmware update) and PlayStation VR, which the PS4 and PS4 Slim are compatible with.

Both systems lack the special features that their most powerful brother, the PS4 Pro, does, especially in terms of 4K content.

Price and availability

The PlayStation 4 Slim is now the standard PS4. It’s available for $ 300 with 1TB of storage, and you can often find it at video game stores.

Instead, you will no longer be able to purchase a new launch version of the PS4 on the market. However, you can probably get a second-hand one for less than the PS4 Slim through resellers.

conclusion

In short, these consoles have almost identical performance. The same goes for the way consoles handle PlayStation VR, in contrast to the more powerful PlayStation 4 Pro. The differences lie solely in the aesthetics of each device and their respective controller models.

Pricing varies a bit, but with the number of packages, sales, and deals available for games and accessories, it’s a minor difference. In fact, unless you really care about having a smaller console, or alternatively require optical audio, any comparison here is irrelevant.

The PS4 Slim is a great option, but if you already have a PS4 launch model, it is not worth updating. If you want to wait a few months you can also buy the ps5, which will be compatible with the previous version of the PS4.

The post PS4 vs. PS4 Slim: how they are alike and how they are different appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.