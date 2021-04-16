How the XRP Community Responds to the SEC’s “Suspicious” Move

Compartir

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs and executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen appears to have taken a strange turn. According to former federal prosecutor and defense attorney James Filan, the Commission allegedly could have bypassed certain rules to their advantage.

#XRPCommunity #XRP #SEC v. #Ripple @sentosumosaba BREAKING: DISCOVERY DISPUTE IN RELATION TO #SEC CONTACTING FOREIGN REGULATORS AND SEEKING DISCOVERY OUTSIDE OF THE FEDERAL RULES OF PROCEDURE AND THE HAGUE CONVENTION. https://t.co/53ytaZCjTi – James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) April 16, 2021

The SEC is apparently “seeking discovery” from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about Ripple. This method is called Memoranda of Understanding (“MOUs”) and, according to a file of documents from the Southern District of New York and Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, violates the Hague Convention.

The document was submitted by the legal representation of Ripple Labs and states that the SEC has at least 11 MOUs requiring documents from “foreign entities”. The document states that “many” of these entities are business partners of the payment company “and around 10 international regulators.

The defense calls the process “inappropriate” and part of an “intimidation tactic” to purportedly reduce Ripple’s ability to conduct business outside of the US The document read:

The use of pre-litigation investigative tools is not only detrimental to Defendants and the recipients of such requests, as described below, but also prevents this Court from exercising its legal discretion with respect to the scope of permitted foreign discovery.

Behind the judge’s back, the SEC violated US civil court rules by issuing multiple “MOUs” to compel foreign governments to obtain files from @Ripple’s foreign business partners. They were trapped.

Read the full letter to Judge Netburn here 👇 https://t.co/9P7wIMfTr8 – CryptoLaw (@CryptoLawUS) April 16, 2021

SEC “Unfair” Advantage in XRP Case?

Commenting on the discovery, attorney Jeremy Hogan said the SEC is putting indirect “regulatory pressure” on Ripple and its partners. Since the Commission is the only party capable of employing such a tactic, Hogan said:

This is NOT something a “typical” Plaintiff could do and it is not fair, which is why Ripple is calling poker dirty (…). (Former prosecutor), this is a typical pressure litigation from a government prosecutor, putting pressure not only on you, but also on your business friends.

Gala Games legal advisor Jesse Hynes also gave his opinion, claiming it was a “crazy” move by the regulator. Hynes highlighted the importance and implications this lawsuit could have for the crypto industry, saying:

Shame on the SEC! On the bright side, the SEC is basically admitting that this is a matter of great political and global importance. I can’t wait for that motion for summary judgment with an important questions doctrinal argument.

XRP is trading at $ 1.64 with an 8.9% correction after an impressive rally in recent days. On the weekly and monthly chart, XRP stands at 55.9% and gains 255.2%.

XRP with moderate losses on the 24-hour chart. Source: XRPUSDT Tradingview