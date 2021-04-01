How the tradition of eating fish on Fridays or “Fish Friday” was born

Refraining from meat is a Catholic tradition during Lent. Some Catholics avoid meat not only on every Friday within the forty days of Lent, but every Friday of the year. And why eat fish on Fridays?

Friday as the meat abstention day is related to the day Jesus died. So it is appropriate for Catholics to refrain from shedding (and consuming) blood.

Catholics also point out that Friday, the sixth day, was also the day God created animals, so refraining from meat is a symbolic “postponement of execution” for cows, pigs, and sheep.

Why sacrifice fish?

Technically, it is the meat of warm-blooded animals that is off limits. In in a sense, a warm-blooded animal sacrificed its life for usProfessor Michael Foley, author of Why do Catholics eat fish on Fridays, explains to The Salt.

Fish are cold blooded, so they are considered fair game. “Fish had been associated with holy festivals even in pre-Christian times. And as the meatless days accumulated in the medieval Christian calendar, not only on Fridays, but also on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Advent and Lent and other holy days, the hunger for fish grew, ”publishes NPR.

In addition, fish was a food that a person of limited resources could acquire during the Roman period. Meat was considered a high-class luxury. Therefore, a form of fasting and a form of austerity was not to eat meat.

At first, the most consumed fish was herring, during medieval times it was essential to preserve the fish and it was salted, but it had a tasteless taste. Later, cod became fashionable, which tasted better when cured and lasted longer.

When eating fish became a political issue

When Henry VIII ascended the throne of England in 1509, the consumption of fish predominated throughout the year. The king was married to Catherine of Aragon and intended to separate in order to unite with Ana Bolena.

The Pope refused to annul the marriage between Henry VIII and Catherine. This is how the English monarch separated from the Roman Catholic Church, declared himself head of the Church of England and divorced in order to marry Ana.

The consumption of fish became a pro-Catholic political statement. Anglicans and supporters of the king made it a point to eat meat on Fridays.

This situation in England damaged England’s fishing industry so much that in 1547, Henry’s youngest son, King Edward VI reestablished fasting days. Some Anglicans took up the practice, but the Protestants, who were the strongest in continental Europe, would not be the same, according to Mentalfloss.

Actually The Catholic Church points out that the tradition is to abstain from eating meat, not necessarily from eating fish. Fasting and abstinence can be replaced “in whole or in part by other forms of penance, especially by works of charity and practices of piety.”

