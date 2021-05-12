How the Technology Used to Create the Coronavirus Vaccine Would Help Make One Against Cancer

Not everything is negative when we talk about the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapid development of vaccines to combat it will be widely recognized in the future. And within that process, there is an advance that many experts predict as “revolutionary”: the technology of the Synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA).

This method has already been used by companies such as Pfizer–BioNtech Y Modern (both from the United States) to create their vaccines against COVID-19.

Contrary to the majority of inoculations -which are based on a weakened virus so that our immune system produces antibodies-, those that use mRNA (also called “genetics”) seek for the organism itself to generate a virus protein without the need to inject it.

This ingenious creation, which has been under investigation for decades, transcends SARS-CoV-2 and doctors are betting on applying it in the treatment of other diseases. Among them, the Cancer.

But is it really possible to create vaccines against this disease that causes almost 10 million deaths per year in the world?

A “very powerful tool”

The fundamental principle of mRNA technology is to design and deliver an antigen to cells in order to induce a immune response.

That is, manipulate the immune system to defend itself.

Scientists are studying the possibility of creating personalized cancer vaccines that elicit a strong immune response. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Messenger RNA is an instruction to the cell; it tells the cell what to do. When you have that in your hand, it is a very powerful tool because it can get the cell to do what interests youHow is it to fix pathological alterations ”, explains to BBC Mundo Rubén Artero, an expert in genetics and an academic at the University of Valencia, Spain.

For diseases like cancer to grow and spread in the body, the immune system must ignore them. And this happens because, according to Artero, cancer cells normally manage to “hide”.

“The idea is to compensate for this disguise of cancer cells with a very powerful immune reaction. And in that the mRNA vaccine would help; so that the body itself detects the cells that learn to hide and survive ”, he says.

Existing study in mice

Earlier this year, a team of scientists from the China National Nanoscience and Technology Center succeeded in testing the efficacy of this cancer treatment in mice with melanoma.

The scientists developed a hydrogel that, when injected under the skin of the mice, slowly released nanoparticles of mRNA.

According to the results of the study of the Chinese center, it was possible to reprogram the immune system of the mice to reduce and prevent the spread of tumors. (Photo: Getty Images)

This triggered the activation of T cells, a species of immune cells whose main purpose is to identify and kill invading pathogens or infected cells.

According to the results of the study of the Chinese center, reprogram the immune system of these animals to reduce and prevent the spread of tumors.

The conclusion set an important precedent in the development of the treatment, raising the hope that it could become a reality in humans within a much shorter period of time than previously thought before the pandemic.

“It will not be an immediate revolution but we will see the use of this type of vaccine in many other things in a progressive way,” he says. Jose Manuel Bautista, Professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Complutense University of Madrid, in Spain.

“In the next 20 years, I would expect there to be a substantial gain from cancer treatment using this technology,” he added to BBC Mundo.

Generic vaccine for all cancers?

But can a generic vaccine be made to attack all types of cancer?

“Each cancer has peculiarities. Therefore, it will not be a generic vaccine to treat any cancer, “he explains. Baptist.

“In principle, you have to know what particularity the type of cancer has. And there will be some easier to treat than others ”, he adds.

In this way, what is sought is to “Personalized vaccines” for each person.

Normally cancer cells manage to “hide” so that the immune system does not recognize them and, with this, they become stronger. (Photo: Getty Images)

The treatment could even be adapted to the tumor type of a certain patient because, according to Artero, doctors could express a protein associated with that tumor.

“It is known that the immune system is the one that responds best because it is very specific and is looking for all the cancer cells that are in the body,” he says.

The same explains Noubar Afeyan, co-founder of Moderna, one of the pioneering companies in the development of mRNA technology and that has incorporated it into its vaccine against COVID-19.

In a recent interview with BBC Mundo, Afeyan announced that his company is conducting a clinical trial of a potential cancer vaccine.

“When we say a cancer vaccine it seems that there is going to be an injection and that is not what is going to happen. What will happen, if it works, is that they will be done individualized vaccines for each patient that will reflect your cancer in particular, “he clarified.

He added: “It will still take three years to see results. But the good news is that we can test it quite effectively and quickly. And I think that, given the seriousness of these diseases, we should do it. “

¿What is messenger RNA and cHow the vaccine works?

The ribonucleic acid delivery courier, known as mRNA, is a molecule that appears when a stretch of DNA is copied and carries this information to the part of the cells where the proteins that make up our body will be made.

RNA viruses (such as SARS-CoV-2, those of the common flu or dengue, among others) use the same mechanism to infect a human cell and produce copies of their own genetic code. This is how they replicate in our body.

Gene vaccines use a piece of the virus’ genetic code to make the body make a protein like that of the coronavirus. And that is what generates an immune response in our body.

Decades of research

The method that uses mRNA in vaccines did not arise with the coronavirus pandemic.

This technology began to be developed in the 1990s but took a leap in the last 15 years thanks to discoveries that made it, little by little, safer and more efficient.

Like Moderna Noubar Afeyan co-founder, BioNTech co-founders from Germany, Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, have explained that they were working on mRNA vaccines to treat cancer long before COVID-19 emerged.

That was, in fact, the original idea.

BioNTech co-founders Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin have explained that they were working on mRNA vaccines to treat cancer long before COVID-19 emerged. (Photo: Getty Images)

“We have been working on mRNA for more than 20 years. The reason we started was our vision of individualized cancer therapy, based on the observation that tumor antigens, ”he said Uğur Şahin in the research and innovation magazine Horizon.

“We understood that a future therapy could (be based on) analyzing the patient’s tumor and finding out which antigens would be suitable and then producing a vaccine based on this information,” he added.

The doctors explained that, to make cancer treatment possible, the “appropriate technology” must be used that, on the one hand, induces a strong immune response against any type of tumor antigen and, on the other, can be manufactured in “a few weeks ”Because this disease progresses very fast.

“Silent revolution“

MRNA technology has been listed as a “Silent revolution”.

Researchers from all over the world have ensured that this will be remembered as one of the most important scientific inventions of recent decades.

The mRNA technology is used not only to treat COVID-19 and cancer, but also many other diseases, including some previously untreatable. (Photo: Getty Images)

And not only because of its potential to develop cancer treatments, but also many other diseases.

Multiple sclerosis, tuberculosis, malaria, and even seasonal flu (influenza) could be treated with these types of inoculations.

According to its co-founder, Moderna is already testing 20 drugs based on mRNA technology, including against Zika, against a serious viral infection called cytomegalovirus (CMV), against respiratory syncytial virus) and is focused on “improving” the current vaccine against the flu.

“There are many rare genetic disorders for which we believe that mRNA can offer hope and a solution,” Afeyan told BBC Mundo.

For the infectologist at the Catholic University of Chile, Jaime Labarca, this technology will mark a “Before and after” in the way of making vaccines in the world.

“They are going to change the future of vaccines because the effectiveness they have shown we have not seen before,” he tells BBC Mundo.

“In addition, they are safe and have a rapid production capacity; it changed the standards forever, ”he adds.

