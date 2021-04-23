How the Super League was too ambitious a business, even for Florentino Pérez

By Jesús Aguado, Pamela Barbaglia and Elvira Pollina

MADRID, Apr 23 (Reuters) – Florentino Pérez is not used to losing, neither when it comes to signing soccer stars to adorn the grass of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, nor when it comes to closing multi-million dollar deals for his construction empire .

However, the Madrid president’s dream of creating a European Super League (ESL) of top-level clubs, dubbed “The Best Show” by those who work in it, was shattered this week at 48 hours of your ad.

“I am sad and disappointed. We have been working on this project for three years. Last season 650 million (among the 12 teams) have been lost and this season two or three more times. This format clearly does not work,” Pérez said during an interview with radio on Wednesday.

The defeat represents an unusual setback for the 74-year-old businessman’s ambitions, which sources say were initially driven by his desire to secure Madrid’s long-term financial future and the danger that he could be relegated by other spending clubs. a lot of.

“I have the responsibility for Real Madrid to be a pioneer. If there is money, there is money for everyone,” Pérez told Cadena Ser.

Although some of those involved behind the scenes say that the Super League may still be revived in some way, its long gestation was an indication of how difficult it is to reach an agreement.

The project, conceived in secret by club leaders and financiers, fell apart when it was officially unveiled, due to a fierce reaction from fans, experts and politicians.

“The project (of the Super League) is like ‘Game of Thrones’. It is not completely finished, but it is clear that they are going to have to completely remodel it,” said a source familiar with the Super League plans.

Real Madrid did not want to make Pérez available for an interview. This account of the beginnings of the super league is based on interviews with club executives, bankers and advisers directly involved in the project negotiations.

The forces that led to the ill-fated birth of the Super League, in which 12 top-tier clubs participated, were accelerated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the finances of the teams involved, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Pérez was the “driving force” behind ESL, but a central figure in bringing the 12 clubs together was 37-year-old Anas Laghrari and a partner at Madrid-based advisory firm Key Capital, who, according to the first source, helped to come up with the project from the beginning and was rewarded with a high position in ESL.

“Laghrari spends his life in Florentino Pérez’s office and Florentino does nothing without him knowing,” said the source.

Their relationship stems from a previous bond Laghrari’s father had with Pérez when the two were business partners.

Although Pérez sketched a sketch for the ESL nearly five years ago, it began to get serious and shape it in late 2018, when his ACS Group’s long battle to acquire the toll road operator Abertis ended.

Key Capital CEO Alex Matitia, Laghrari and another partner, Borja Prado, began working almost exclusively with Pérez from the beginning of 2019, initially organizing a financing package of 575 million euros ($ 691 million) to renew the Bernabéu before Laghrari fully focused on the Super League.

Meanwhile, Prado, a former Mediobanca banker, advised Pérez on all deals related to Italy and is deeply involved in ACS’s current bid for the Italian highway group Autostrade.

Prado is also a partner in the peninsula private equity fund, an investment firm that explored a possible investment in ESL when the project was being drafted, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Laghrari, Matitia and Prado could not be reached for comment through Key Capital, which confirmed that it has been advising Pérez on the ESL project, but did not provide further details.

Representatives for Peninsula could not be immediately reached for comment. However, it was JPMorgan, a bank with which Pérez has been working closely for years and that helped him with the financing of the renovation of the Bernabéu, that the Spanish businessman turned to when he needed up to $ 5 billion to start the ESL.

Pérez had met with its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, in Madrid in July 2018, when the two discussed the financing of the Bernabéu, but not the ESL agreement, a source told Reuters, further cementing the relationship with the bank, which also helped finance ACS’s € 17.1 billion initial offering for Abertis.

At the time of launching the ESL, the head of JPMorgan’s Iberian Peninsula in Madrid, Ignacio de la Colina, was part of a group of bankers from various European offices, including London, who were assigned to the matter.

JPMorgan said Friday that it regretted supporting the splinter league.

CATENACCIO

Once the financial backing was achieved, the biggest challenge for Pérez was to win over the other big clubs in Europe.

In a possible hurdle for the ESL, some of the Italian clubs, once famous for their “Catenaccio” defensive playing system, were hatching their own financing plan.

On January 19, Pérez flew to Turin to meet Juventus president Andrea Agnelli at the club’s headquarters and comment on his plan, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two knew each other well and had previously worked together on the 2018 transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Agnelli was working in parallel with Italian clubs to secure cash from a group of private equity investors who wanted to take advantage of the lucrative Series A media rights.

He was part of a delegation of five Serie A clubs discussing a € 1.7 billion investment by a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners, which was thwarted in February.

CVC was aware of Pérez’s plan, having explored its funding in 2018, and wanted to dissuade Serie A clubs from signing, preferring instead to support national soccer leagues.

The private equity firm even added specific clauses to ban Super League participation to its binding proposal for Italian clubs, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Agnelli, who was to become vice president of the Super League, this week dismissed allegations that Juventus blocked the sale of stakes to CVC because it was not consistent with the ESL project.

“It is not something that Juventus stopped alone,” he told Reuters, adding that it was not an obstacle to the agreement with the ESL and that the two were “working in parallel.”

A source close to CVC said their deal was delayed by “Super League policy,” the collapse of which meant CVC’s proposal could be reactivated.

Once Agnelli and the hedge fund Elliott Management Corporation, which owns AC Milan, signed on, the last piece of the puzzle to make Pérez’s dream come true was getting the English clubs to join.

At this point, Pérez addressed Manchester United co-president Joel Glazer, the American whose family owns the club, and who was also named vice president of the Super League when it was announced.

A European soccer source said Glazer was quick to get Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team, to join the proposal.

The owners of the two North West England rivals had also worked together on the “Big Picture Project”, a failed attempt in October to increase the power of the Premier League’s “big six” clubs, which was also met with hostility.

The source said Manchester City and the three London clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur – joined the project very late as they were convinced that the Super League would go ahead without them if they did not sign.

Elliott, Fenway and Manchester United were not available for comment.

Fenway’s Glazer and John Henry apologized this week to Manchester United and Liverpool fans respectively for the damage caused by the ill-fated foray into ESL.

But Perez has not given up since the implosion of his master plan and said he has been in contact with Agnelli, a sign that the final whistle has yet to be given to ESL.

“It would be a sin if we did not develop this format further,” the businessman told Cadena Ser.

(1 dollar = 0.8317 euros)

(Pamela Barbaglia in London and Elvira Pollina in Milan. Additional reporting by Simon Evans in London and Stephen Jewkes in Milan)