In the Star Wars and The Clone Wars prequels, Aurra Sing was one of the best bounty hunters in the Galaxy, but her death fell short of her legend.

Although he only made a fleeting appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Aurra Sing is one of the most recognized characters from fans of the Star Wars prequel era. This Palliduvan bounty hunter has chalk-white skin, fiery red hair, and a communicator surgically implanted on his head.

While her canon and legend adventures differ greatly, she has always been known as a ruthless assassin who will do almost anything to complete a contract and has always been regarded as one of the most skilled bounty hunters in the galaxy, in the same league as others as renowned as Boba Fett and Bossk.

Despite its popularity and reputation. Sing’s death occurred offscreen and was only acknowledged in passing. Now, we take a look at Sing’s life in both the official and Legends canon to see what really happened to this bounty hunter.

Aurra Sing’s life in Legends differs greatly from her official canon. Timothy Truman and John Nadeau’s Star Wars # 17 describe Sing’s education in Nar Shaddaa. Her mother was addicted to a drug called Spice, and it is rumored that she spent time with Sennex slavers, who were some of the most hated pirates in the galaxy. At some point, Sing found his way to the Jedi Temple, where he became Padawan.

However, Sing was overly aggressive, hindering her progress. The Jedi Council assigned Master An’ya Kuro, a Jedi specializing in training difficult students. But, Sing and An’ya never got along, and she abandoned her Jedi training in the story of John Ostrander and Jan Duursema. Sometime after her brief stint with the Jedi, she was kidnapped by Sennex pirates at the age of nine. The pirates spread a deep distrust of the Jedi within her. She was later kidnapped by a Hutt crime lord named Wallanooga and handed over to a clan of Anzati assassins. They trained her to become the bounty hunter she came to be and installed a computer system in her brain.

Sing honed until his skills were sharp as his hatred for the Jedi grew. She becomes the Jedi Slayer, a Force-sensitive bounty hunter who killed Jedis and kept her lightsabers as trophies like General Grevious. She strikes the Jedi with her sword, enjoying the thrill of defeating the Jedi with her own weapons. With a victim list that includes Jedi Masters Peerce, J’Mikel, and Sharad Hett, Sing was one of the most accomplished Jedi assassins in the Star Wars Galaxy.

Sing’s propensity for the Dark Side pitted him against Darth Vader in Michael Reaves’ novel Coruscant Nights II: Street of Shadows. She spent time as an Imperial Agent and Vader even thought of her services as one of her Inquisitors and harnessing her Jedi assassin talents to the Empire, but it never came to fruition.

While those Legends stories continued to build their reputations and legends, they were discarded after the Star Wars Expanded Universe began again in the Disney era.

Aurra Sing’s current canonical adventures are much more tame than her appearances in Legends. She operates as a standard bounty hunter who uses double-barreled pistols and a bullet rifle against her targets, and was a well-known associate of the Mandolorian Janol Fett. Before the events that started the Clone Wars, Sing joined Cad Bane and Darth Maul in the Darth Maul series by Callen Bunn and Luke Ross. Sing, Bane and Maul rescue a Jedi Padawan from a slave auction before being abandoned and hunted on Drazkel’s moon by Xev Xrexus.

In The Phantom Menace, he briefly appeared on Tatooine, where he was watching Pods race. As Star Wars: scum and villainy suggests: case files on Pablo Hidalgo’s most notorious galaxy, chances are he was there on a mission sabotaging Neva Kee’s rot so his employer could steal his secrets. Once Star Wars: The Clone Wars began airing, Sing teamed up with Jango’s son Boba Fett in a plot to exact revenge on Mace Windu, who killed Jango in Geonosis. However, she quickly abandoned Boba after he was captured by Plo Koon.

After Sing stayed off-screen for years in canon, a brief conversation between Tobias Beckett and Lando Calrissian on Solo: A Star Wars Story reveals his destiny. When Lando identifies Tobias as the man who killed Sing, Beckett simply responds by saying “I pushed her. I’m pretty sure the fall killed her. ” Crimson Dawn’s crime lord Dryden Vos actually gave Beckett a bonus that he was very pleased with Sing’s disappearance.

Despite the fact that Aurra Sing’s adventures in legends made her a truly serious threat, her official story only partially delivers on that promise, and apparently inextricably links her fate to a relatively minor Star Wars figure. But since the full story of his death remains untold at the moment, there are still many questions about Sing’s disappearance that have yet to be answered.