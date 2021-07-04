how the series see the LGTBI characters

Images of ‘Al leaving class’, ‘Central Hospital’, ‘Elite’ and ‘Poison’. (Photo: Netflix / Atresmedia / Telecinco)

“Jo, how cool, there is someone on TV who is just like me.” That was what went through the head of Manuel Sánchez, content director of Togayther magazine, in 1997, when he came across the character of Santi (Alejo Sauras) while watching Al leaving class.

Santi and Rubén (Bernabé Fernández) would star in the first gay kiss on Spanish television, but later a much greater visibility followed. In 2021, 24 years later, in a single weekend, any young LGTBI has been able to see how three series with representation of the group were released on the same day, such as Maricón Perdido by Bob Pop (TNT), the fourth season of Elite (Netflix ) and Love, Víctor (Disney +).

That, in a year in which series such as Veneno (Atresmedia) or Pose (HBO) have been released with an important cast made up of trans people. Definitely, the LGTBI references in fiction, both Spanish and international, have little to do with those of 20 years ago.

Those first characters, which began to appear in the 80s, were not exactly a good reflection, but as they were the only ones there they became references for several generations.

“He was a character who, as was the case around the world then, was tormented, suffered, was not visible and was somewhat repressed,” Sánchez recalls about Santi. “At my age, with so little information, without social networks and the Internet, I saw it and did not realize that burden. But I did get angry that he was the bad guy and suffered all the time. I said ‘I don’t suffer, damn it,’ he explains.

The same happened to the playwright and screenwriter Guillem Clua, who remembers Poblenou, a Catalan series from 1994 as his first reference …

