Before SARS-CoV-2 caused the current covid-19 pandemic, two other coronaviruses circulating in animals began to infect humans and spread rapidly, announcing the danger of this family of viruses.

But the epidemics of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) have behaved radically differently.

But the epidemics of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) have behaved radically differently.

Also originating in China, in November 2002, SARS, caused by the SARS-CoV virus, spread to 26 countries, with 8,098 confirmed cases and 774 deaths.

But, as Professor Annelies Wilder-Smith of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine notes, “in July 2003, after eight months, she had already been controlled”.

The first Mers outbreak was recorded in Saudi Arabia in April 2012. Unlike SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV has not yet been eradicated, after more than eight years. But the number of confirmed cases is around 2,500 in 27 countries.

In addition, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), deaths from Mers amount to only 858.

These numbers are a far cry from the nearly 5.5 million confirmed cases in 188 countries and the 350,000 deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, recorded in a period of just over five months.

But what is the reason for such a dramatic difference? And how were the SARS and MERS epidemics controlled?

Same weapons, different results

Coronaviruses were first identified in the mid-1960s. We know of seven types that infect humans, and among them there are three that we know are capable of causing epidemics, those of Sars, Mers and covid-19.

Wilder-Smith explains in a recent article in the scientific publication The Lancet that the SARS virus was defeated with the same measures now employed to try to slow the advance of covid-19.

“Sars was finally contained through surveillance, immediate isolation of patients, strict application of quarantine to all contacts and, in some areas, strict application of community quarantines,” she says in the text.

“And Sars was not just contained, it was eradicated,” the expert tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language service.

Successful strategies against SARS are insufficient for covid-19

This was even after China took too long to warn about the emergence of the new pathogen: the first case was registered in November 2002, and WHO was only informed in February of the following year.

At first, the Chinese authorities were also not very transparent with the number of infections, deaths and spread of the new virus, which on March 1, 2003 was already present in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Canada and Singapore.

Wilder-Smith was in the latter country when the virus arrived and had to care for patients infected with SARS-CoV. “These were terrible moments: I lost friends and colleagues,” the expert reminds BBC News Mundo. “But, after a while, we already knew how we had to act.”

In Singapore, as in the rest of the countries where the virus came from, the vast majority of infections were linked, in one way or another, to the hospitals where the first patients had sought treatment.

And the rigorous use of personal protective equipment, together with the monitoring and isolation of infected people and their contacts, has allowed them to break the chain of infection.

At that time, Singapore had already become “the country of thermometers” and, in airports and hospitals around the world, the authorities were also looking for symptoms to achieve the same result.

However, “when we were celebrating the drop in cases in Singapore and Toronto, China suddenly recognized that there were thousands of cases across the country, including Beijing,” recalls Wilder-Smith.

“That day, I feared the worst, I thought that if there was already a community transmission, the virus would spread around the world and kill 10% of the world population. I was very depressed.”

Until, according to the expert, China did “something really incredible: they closed all roads, completely paralyzed several cities and managed to eliminate the virus”.

Like SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV also jumped from animals to humans

From animals to humans

For Wilder-Smith, eradication was possible because SARS-CoV also “jumped from bats to humans through an amplifier, possibly a ferret, but everything indicates that it happened only once”.

“So, all infections were from person to person,” he adds.

The experience with Sars also led to the fact that, in April 2012, when a new coronavirus was identified in the Middle East, the world already knew what it needed to do to contain it. And these things were done.

Its complete eradication, however, is much more difficult, because this pathogen can still be transmitted to people by dromedaries.

“But the Mers virus, although much more lethal, has a much lower reproduction rate, it is much less transmissible,” explains Wilder-Smith, who points out that the majority of person-to-person infections with this coronavirus occur in hospitals.

MERS-CoV is a “zoonotic virus that has repeatedly entered the human population through direct or indirect contact with dromedaries in the Arabian peninsula,” says the WHO website, estimating its global mortality rate at 34.4%.

“Limited human-to-human transmission, especially in healthcare settings,” continues to occur, especially in Saudi Arabia, the agency adds.

“Some viruses are simply less transmissible, and Mers’s is one of them. We don’t know why, but it’s one of their characteristics. And that makes it much easier to contain,” explains Wilder-Smith.

The difference

On the other hand, of the three coronaviruses, SARS-CoV-2 (responsible for covid-19) has the lowest mortality rate and is by far the most easily transmitted – and that is the main difference.

“If you ask me which virus is the most terrifying, it is definitely SARS-CoV-2. It is the worst virus we have seen in the last hundred years,” says Wilder-Smith. “It is more stealthy, it hides much better and that is why it has a much higher reproduction rate.”

“With the other two coronaviruses, those infected almost always had symptoms before they became contagious, so if you were quick, you could isolate them before they infect others, explains the expert. But now it is possible to transmit the disease before having symptoms , so when you want to isolate, it’s too late.

For the professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, isolation remains the main measure, “but many infected people do not remain isolated and continue to spread the disease without knowing it”.

Much of Mers’ contagion occurred in hospitals

“This is why social isolation and quarantine measures are so important,” she says.

Possible containment

Wilder-Smith also believes that the slowness of Western governments and societies in applying – and accepting – strict measures means that containing the pandemic is impossible.

“The reason China was able to contain covid-19 is because of what happened in 2003, they knew exactly what they had to do and how strict and draconian they should be,” she says.

“And the same thing happened in Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea … Everyone had the memory of Sars and, in the case of South Korea, also of Mers. And after you go through it, you get so traumatized that the whole community does what it has to do. “

Wilder-Smith thinks it is impossible to contain this pandemic

On the other hand, the expert believes that the situation was not well managed in Europe or in the United States.

“And now it is no longer possible to contain the epidemic: it is already global and many countries cannot stop completely, because it would kill more people. The new reality is that we will have to live with this virus until we have an effective vaccine or treatment”, he says.

“But, until then, I am sorry to say, we will have to live with social distance”, he concludes.

