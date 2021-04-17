How the Royals Will Continue to Honor Prince Philip After His Funeral

While more than 730 members of the Armed Forces took part in the ceremony at Windsor Castle, there were only 30 guests at the funeral, who practiced social distancing in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Her Majesty sat alone.

The service was led by Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David conner and prayers were said by the Dean and the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honorable Justin welby.

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith,” said the Dean of Windsor. “Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humor and humanity.”