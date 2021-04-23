How the richest are at “the center of the climate problem”

The world’s rich must radically change their lifestyles to tackle climate change, notes a report carried out by experts in the United Kingdom.

According to the study, the richest 1% of the world produces twice the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%, based on figures from the United Nations (UN).

Only the richest 5%, the so-called “elite pollutant“, Contributed 37% of the growth in emissions between 1990 and 2015.

The document was produced by the Cambridge Sustainability Commission on Behavior Change at Scale.

It is a panel of 31 experts who study people’s behavior in relation to the environment.

They were tasked with finding the most effective way to scale up measures to combat carbon dioxide emissions.

Its critics say that the best way to reduce emissions faster is through technological improvements, not through measures that would be unpopular.

But the report’s lead author, Peter Newell, a professor at the University of Sussex, told BBC News: “We are fully in favor of technological improvements and more efficient products, but it is clear that more drastic action is needed as emissions continue. increasing”.

“These are the people who fly the most, drive the biggest cars and live in the biggest houses.” (Photo: Getty Images)

“We have to reduce excessive consumption and it is best to start with that of polluting elites that contribute much more of what corresponds to carbon emissions ”.

“These are the people who fly the most, drive the biggest cars, and who live in big houses that can easily afford to heat up, so they tend not to worry whether they are well insulated or not.

“They are also the type of people who could really afford good insulation and solar panels if they wanted to.”

Professor Newell explains that to address climate change, everyone should feel part of an effort collective, and that means that the rich consume less to set an example for the poorest.

He adds that “wealthy people who fly a lot may think about offsetting their emissions with initiatives to plant trees or projects to capture carbon from the air, but these are controversial initiatives” whose effectiveness has not been proven in the long term.

Therefore, the expert indicates that the rich “They just have to fly less and drive less”.

“Even if they have an electric SUV, they are like a drain on the energy system, in addition to the volume of emissions involved in making them.”

Some believe that promoting clean technologies could be more effective. (Photo: Getty)

For his part, Sam Hall of the Conservative Environment Network told the BBC that “it is correct to emphasize the importance of equity in delivery (emission reductions), and policy could make it easier for people and companies go green, through incentives, specific regulations and incentives ”.

“But promoting clean technologies is likely to be more effective, and this may get more public consent than heavy penalties or lifestyle restrictions.”

However, Professor Newell indicates that existing political structures have allowed wealthy companies and individuals to To make pressure against necessary changes that would erode their lifestyle.

The recent report of the United Kingdom Climate Assembly, for example, proposed a series of measures to modify habits that have the greatest impact on emissions, and thus recommended reducing the consumption of meat and dairy products, banning the most polluting vehicles and impose charges on frequent travelers.

The UK Finance Ministry told the BBC that a frequent flyer tax could require the government to collect and store personal information about each passenger.

This could pose data processing, handling and privacy issues. It would also be difficult to keep track of people with multiple passports.

But the commission’s report notes that “the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change cannot be achieved no radical changes in lifestyles and changes in behavior, especially among the wealthiest members of society ”.

The report is the latest phase in a long-running dialogue on what it means to be “fair” in addressing climate change.

Poor Indian nations have consistently argued that they should be allowed to increase their emissions, because they are much lower per capita than those of rich nations.

The issue is part of the tangled and complex negotiations taking place for next week’s climate summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden, and the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP) that will take place. will be held in the UK and is scheduled for November.

