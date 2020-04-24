The Buenosairean Government today detailed which activities and services will be exempt from quarantine Mandatory within the “flexibilization” stage that began last Monday.

Following the mechanism proposed by the National Executive, the provincial government received 537 requests from 72 municipalities to evaluate new possible exceptions.

After an analysis of the information together with the specialists from the Health portfolio, the provincial authorities prepared a list of activities that changes according to the municipality (see box). At the moment, the list It includes 28 districts.

1. Establishments that carry out activities to collect services and taxes.

2. Income offices of the Provinces, of the City of Buenos Aires and of the Municipalities, with shift systems and minimum guards.

3. National and provincial registry activity, with a shift system and minimum guards.

4. Sale of ready-made merchandise from retail stores, through electronic commerce platforms, telephone sales and other mechanisms that do not require personal contact with customers and only through the home delivery method.

5. Scheduled preventive medical and dental care and monitoring of chronic diseases, with a previous shift system.

6. Clinical analysis laboratories and diagnostic imaging centers, with a previous shift system.

7. Optics, with previous shift system.

8. Experts and claims adjusters of insurance companies that allow the liquidation and payment of the claims denounced to the beneficiaries and the beneficiaries. In no case may the public be attended and all the procedures must be done virtually, including the corresponding payments.

9. Establishments for the care of victims of gender violence.

As an example: in Villa Gesell, only the activities of subsection 4 (sale of ready-made merchandise from retail stores) will be excepted; Meanwhile in Hummock all activities on the list will be enabled.

The Buenosairean government also clarified that because the advance of the pandemic presents a dynamic scenario, they will continue to receive requests for exceptions from the municipalities to analyze them based on the evolution of the situation. In turn, they noted that this includes the possibility of rolling back the exceptions granted.

The mechanism for requesting an exception is similar both for activities excepted by decree by the national government and for those that are not included in the regulation.

First, the mayors who request the authorization must present to the government of the province the sanitary protocols, the operating scheme and the inspection mechanisms of each one of the activities that are intended to be excepted.

The requests are then discussed and validated with the national government. Finally, if the request is considered reasonable and the activity is authorized under the proposed conditions, the municipality, through an administrative act at the local level, authorizes the operation of the excepted activities.

This Wednesday, the national government announced that a few activities – such as construction and the liberal professions – would be launched in Jujuy, La Pampa, Entre Ríos, Misiones, Salta, San Juan, Neuquén, Santa Cruz and Mendoza, after agreeing with the governors specific protocols that were under the responsibility of the local leaders.

As you could know Infobae, the mandatory isolation will continue at least until May 10. The formal announcement will be made by President Alberto Fernández this Saturday.