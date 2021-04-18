How the pineal gland works, the enigmatic organ that regulates our sleep

It is true that there are few things more pleasant than a good night’s sleep after “fall into the arms of Morpheus”. Now, another great truth is how annoying it is to “spend a night awake.”

Sleeping well is one of the physiological processes with the greatest impact on our daily well-being. In fact, long-term lack of sleep has negative effects on our health.

Sleep regulation

Sleep is regulated by the combination of two processes. On the one hand, circadian rhythms. On the other, the accumulation of sleep-inducing substances in the brain, such as adenosine. Its quantity depends on several factors. Among others, the time we have been awake (longer, more adenosine) or the quality of sleep.

Our circadian rhythm controls the so-called sleep-wake cycle, divided into a rest phase (dark-sleep) and an alert phase (light-activity). That is why it is related to our behavior throughout the day.

The circadian (“close to day”) clock of our species lasts about 24 hours, and the body needs to synchronize it with environmental signs. The most important external synchronizer of our biological rhythm is the light-dark cycle.

The pineal gland, the watchmaker or synchronizer of our biological clock

The pineal gland or epiphysis is a chronobiotic agent. This means that it synchronizes our internal clock with the light-dark cycle. In the absence of light, this small brain organ of only 120 milligrams, produces the hormone that leads us to the world of dreams: melatonin.

In some animals (fish, reptiles and amphibians) this gland is located under the skin and is capable of receiving light information directly. Hence I also know know it as “the third eye”. However, in the human species, as well as in most vertebrates, this pineapple-shaped, pea-sized organ is located within the skull. Therefore, you need more complex ways to know if it is day or night.

The retina registers the light information, which reaches the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SPQ) of the hypothalamus (see diagram). This is the brain structure responsible for controlling the circadian rhythm as a biological clock. The nucleus informs the pineal gland, the star of this process, to synthesize and release melatonin in dark conditions.

Melatonin, sleep inducer and health promoter

When our internal clock becomes out of sync with the rhythms of the environment, a conflict breaks out.

This is what happens, for example, when we make a trip whose origin and destination have different time zones (transoceanic), triggering the famous jet-lag or jet lag syndrome.

In these cases, a phase of adaptation to the new rhythm acquired is necessary, more difficult if we travel to the East, due to the loss of hours that it entails. Sometimes the taking melatonin tablets for synchronization with the new schedule.

Another example is shift work, in which the light-dark cycle is altered. During the night there is an artificial exposure to high light conditions that inhibits the production of melatonin, confusing this system. These situations could cause sleep disturbances and other detrimental effects.

Such effects occur since melatonin not only plays a fundamental role in sleep inductionIt also has a hypotensive and inhibitory effect on thyroid activity.

As if that were not enough, this night owl hormone is also an antioxidant, neuroprotective, modulator of the immune system and oncostatic, since it controls the tumor development.

In fact, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified night work shifts as “probably carcinogenic to humans” (group 2A). There are several studies that point to the existence of a higher incidence of breast cancer in women who work shifts rotating for long periods of time.

Even sexual behavior is affected by melatonin, whose levels rise in autumn and winter due to the lengthening of the nights. This produces an ovarian and testicular atrophy that decreases the production of sex hormones. Therefore, sexual and reproductive activity is reduced. These effects are most evident in animals of seasonal reproduction.

Finally, it has been described that in periods of low light there is a higher incidence of depressive disorders. This is the case of seasonal affective disorder, more frequent in northernmost latitudes.

The importance of sleep hygiene



It is important to note that certain serious sleep disturbances are related to some mental illnesses. Also that insomnia is a risk factor for developing depression. However, the mechanisms underlying these disorders are quite complex and they depend on many other factors.

What is evident is that proper sleep hygiene it is essential for our physical and mental well-being. To this end, the World Sleep Society (WSS) proposes a list of ten simple recommendations. These include setting a sleep schedule, monitoring caffeine intake, or exercising regularly.

Once the relationship between luminosity and the state of mind is known, we could say that Descartes was not wrong when he referred to the pineal as the very “seat of the soul.” According to the philosopher, from this remote place, in the center of the brain, the soul would direct the relationship between body and mind.

It is possible that this very spiritual observation is related to dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a substance with hallucinogenic properties produced in the pineal and also used as a dangerous drug of consumption. For this reason, DMT has been called “drug of the gods” and has been associated with near death experiences.

