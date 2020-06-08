Generally, when talking about strategic reserves that some countries have, one thinks of those that, for decades, have been considered the most important: those of oil. But in reality, the term encompasses any article, raw material or merchandise retained by governments, organizations or companies, and which are part of a strategy to deal with emergency situations such as a hurricane or a global pandemic. Covid-19 has taken many governments by surprise. A country’s strategic reserves are often effectively focused on crude oil and minerals such as gold; Until February of this year, few had thought that having a good supply of masks and respirators – items that have been scarce in much of the planet since the virus began – would be so crucial. And it is that few countries were really prepared for a health crisis of such magnitude. Only a handful of nations, including Finland and Switzerland, had a good supply of medical and essential items to deal with it. Switzerland did the same after World War II. Crude from the United States Strategic Oil Reserve is stored in a system of caves carved out of salt rock. More also we had a small supply of masks“Stefan Menzi, vice president of supply for the Swiss Federal Office for Economic Supply (Fones), tells BBC Mundo” data-reactid = “63”> “We store many things: common wheat, rice , oil, sugar. Also medicines such as antibiotics, painkillers, vaccines. In energy terms we have fuels such as diesel, gasoline, kerosene and heating fuel, and also we had a small supply of masks“Stefan Menzi, vice president of the supply area of ​​the Swiss Federal Office for Economic Supply (Fones), tells BBC Mundo But the reserves of masks that the Swiss had turned out not to be enough, admits the official. “Preparation for pandemic diseases was neglected” “Supplies were not that large. Hospitals and other health centers were recommended to have their reserves as well, but as the crisis progressed we realized that we needed more masks,” he continues. an article that we must reconsider after this crisis. ” data-reactid = “67”> “That is definitely an article that we must reconsider after this crisis. “ Masks have been in short supply worldwide. More

“From that moment on, resources were focused on developing defense systems to face terrorism and the preparation for pandemic diseases was neglected, with the exception of punctual and brief periods, such as those that preceded crises such as SARS and Ebola, “the Yale professor tells BBC Mundo.

The covid-19: a wake-up call

“It can be said that all the experience left by the pandemic will have a great influence on the way we manage our strategic reserves in the future.” “, Source: Stefan Menzi, Source description: Vice President of the supply area of ​​the Federal Office Supply Chain Office., Image: Medical equipment boxes.

“In that context, the covid-19 has represented a dramatic wake-up call,” says Snowden.

pandemic diseases have the capacity to cause devastation in a society in a way that overshadows the damage caused by any act of terrorism. ” data-reactid = “122”> “As Tedros Adhanom (director of the World Health Organization) explained, pandemic diseases have the capacity to cause devastation in a society in a way that overshadows the damage caused by any act of terrorism. “

Sanitary articles as part of the strategic reserves

For this reason, the historian estimates that, after the pandemic, public health needs will become part of the strategic reserves that nations store to face emergencies.

For pandemic expert Frank Snowden, strategic stocks should include vaccines, antivirals, personal protective equipment, and respirators.

“What this would include will depend, of course, on the degree to which medical science has generated tools to deal with emerging diseases, which are believed to pose a greater threat.”

vaccines and antivirals, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators, an increase in hospital capacity in the form of extra beds and intensive care units “.” data-reactid = “151”> “Ideally, they should be included vaccines and antivirals, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE), respirators, increased hospital capacity in the form of extra beds and intensive care units. “

And parallel to this, the expert recommends developing protocols and intensifying the training of personnel for this type of emergency.

Stefan Menzi of the Swiss Federal Office for Economic Supply agrees that one of the things that this crisis has shown is how important it is to have this type of input in reserve.

According to historian Frank Snowden, after the pandemic, public health needs will play a greater role in strategic reserves globally.

The coronavirus experience

“We have realized that during a pandemic the ability to obtain items such as masks, disinfecting gel, etc., is hampered,” Menzi explains, while assuring that he is convinced that the government will rethink the issue and in the future Switzerland will have a larger stockpile of these assets that have proven essential in a health emergency.

the experience left by the pandemic will have a great influence in the way we manage our strategic reserves in the future. ” data-reactid = “179”> “The crisis is still here, we are still living it and it has not happened. But I think it can be said that all the experience left by the pandemic will have a great influence in the way we manage our strategic reserves in the future. “

