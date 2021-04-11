How the pandemic has changed our perception of time

Differences in perception of time

As Professor Gable details for The Conversation, when we enjoy ourselves (during a trip or in a meeting with friends) time seems to fly by. On the other hand, when we are sad, angry, nervous or scared, time seems to stop. In fact, some people who have suffered a traumatic event or a car accident report that lor they lived in slow motion. This is because emotion and motivation are intertwined.

Emotion forces us to act in a certain way, either hiding if we are scared or concentrating on an activity that we are passionate about. The first is called ‘avoidance motivation’, while the second is known as ‘approach motivation’. Thus, a team of researchers from the University of Delaware (United States) has been able to conclude that the approach motivation makes our sense of time accelerates, while avoidance motivation slows it down.

This is because, when we are enjoying an activity or determined to do a specific task, we have a goal in mind. In this way, speeding up or slowing down time contributes to achieving those goals, because when time passes faster people find it less difficult to pursue a long-term goal.