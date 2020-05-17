Follow us on Instagram!“data-reactid =” 12 “> Follow us on Instagram!

impacted on all levels of the economy. Travel agencies, airlines, cruise companies and the gastronomic sector are among the items that are most affected globally. And the industry of came, also had to adapt to the new reality. “data-reactid =” 13 “> The coronavirus pandemic impacted on all levels of the economy. Travel agencies, airlines, cruise companies and the gastronomic sector are among the items that are being affected the most globally. And the came, also had to adapt to the new reality.

All this, of course, against a backdrop that worsens the context: almost 8 million people were left without income in Argentina and the State had to come to their aid with a special bonus, which is also not enough to reactivate consumption.

betting and very strong at wine ecommerce. “data-reactid =” 16 “> Faced with this scenario, the wineries are betting and very strong on wine ecommerce.

on-line that is lived today. “data-reactid =” 17 “>” Electronic commerce has been growing at an accelerated rate, but in three or four weeks what it could not have done in a couple of years advanced. The isolation woke up the demand in a forced way and that speeds up all the processes, “said the head of the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (Cace), Alberto Calvo, summarizing the boom on-line that is lived today.

And this, of course, moved to the way in which wineries communicate. There is a reality in that sense: companies need to continue selling and for this, they either present new labels and new brands or move forward with the obligatory replacement of vintages. And all that needs communication. The risk for a brand –operating in whatever field it is- is always falling into insignificance. And this risk is even more potentiated in this context of a pandemic.

Terrazas de los Andes, Chandon, Bianchi and Norton, are some of those that have been taking advantage of technology to advance with a new communication strategy.

Video conferencing platforms shorten distances for warehouses in times of pandemic

wines and sparkling guiding the tastings from Mendoza, “explains Fernando Gouiran, director of Communications, Events and Trade Marketing at Moët Hennessy Argentina.” data-reactid = “38”> “In the case of Moët Hennessy we were pioneers in dabbling in this new presentation format. We took advantage of this moment of quarantine to be close to our clients in this difficult moment that they are going through, mainly our on-line clients We did it in tasting formats, master class and training with our different audiences, such as restaurants, wine shops, opinion leaders, sommeliers and journalists, from different parts of the country, virtually with our winemaking teams from wines and sparkling guiding the tastings from Mendoza “, explains Fernando Gouiran, director of Communications, Events and Trade Marketing of Moët Hennessy Argentina.

wines of the 2020 vintage, which had entered the winery a few weeks ago, many people in a short time and from different cities, “he adds.” data-reactid = “39”> “We believe that they were very well received by all because it served to generate an approach in a time where people are at home and with more free time. They allowed us to present the wines of the 2020 vintage, which had entered the winery a few weeks ago, many people in a short time and from different cities, “he adds.

wines base from Mendoza to Córdoba, Rosario, Mar del Plata and Buenos Aires, “he explains.” data-reactid = “45”> “All of this involved logistics work in order to deliver our wines base from Mendoza to Córdoba, Rosario, Mar del Plata and Buenos Aires “, he explains.

came, remotely, not seeing who you interact with and the fact of having a limited time limits the sharing “.” data-reactid = “46”> From Bianchi, Silvio Alberto, manager of Agronomy and Enology, points out that “at the beginning when we started it was something strange, distant, difficult to convey the passion, stories and experiences that we have or involve the came, remotely, not seeing who you interact with and having limited time limits sharing. “

However, he assures that the experience ended up being very positive: “After some live shows I did, I felt very comfortable, as if I were”

“From our winery we believe that this situation has led to a great learning experience in a short time and to launch a new scenario, very dynamic and virtual to ensure contact with our public, professional or consumer, in different ways,” they add from Durigutti Family Winemakers, commanded by brothers Héctor and Pablo Durigutti.

“The virtual tool today is our only possibility of keeping close contact and constantly looking for ways to continue working and, as far as possible, innovating, through this virtual medium,” they add.

Moët Hennessy Argentina is strongly committed to the online format, both for marketing and communication

Wine online: advantages disadvantages

Now, the possibility of continuing to communicate through these platforms, is all profit? Or is something resigned along the way regarding the traditional modality?

came. If you organize, you can convey all the concepts you want about the came and the essence of what it means to create wines“.” data-reactid = “69”> Regarding the advantages, Silvio Alberto states that “having a time limit, one learns to go to the essence of came. If you organize, you can convey all the concepts you want about the came and the essence of what it means to create wines“

However, for the expert of Bodegas Bianchi there is a limitation: the vivid feedback that can be achieved in a face to face tasting.

“What does not convince me is the distance, perhaps a little coldness generated by this type of communication and I am left with the feeling that something is always missing. When we are doing a face-to-face tasting, it allows you to see the expressions of consumers, of colleagues and journalists, that in this way you can not see it and act accordingly, “he says.

came It is closely associated with also studying the consumer in the middle of the tasting in order to change if you are doing something that bores them or does not attract their attention. The coldness of these systems is perhaps what makes me question the most. ” data-reactid = “72”> And adds that “carrying out a tasting to explain the came It is closely associated with also studying the consumer in the middle of the tasting in order to change whether you are doing something that bores them or does not attract their attention. The coldness of these systems is perhaps what makes me question the most. “

online tasting is that you can reach people in different cities in the same ‘event’, without moving people, creating a space for interaction. We got to do Zoom meetings with 25 guests, “he explains.” data-reactid = “73”> In parallel, Gouiran, from Moët Hennessy Argentina, prefers not to put this new modality in terms of advantages and disadvantages. “I would talk more about capitalizing moments. The good thing about online tasting is that you can reach people in different cities in the same ‘event’, without moving people, creating a space for interaction. We got to do Zoom meetings with 25 guests, “he explains.

“You have to be creative. Technology gives us many possibilities to be able to transmit the concepts of terroir,” he adds.

“Perhaps if we had proposed a virtual tasting before the pandemic, so many people would not have joined, it would have been difficult to combine agendas, or that they would give added value to this format. Today I think that it changed. It is something that can remain”, stresses.

New technologies boost wine communication in times of pandemic

Cost difference

Beyond that the pandemic does not allow it today, for a winery, organizing a lunch or dinner in a good restaurant in Buenos Aires to present a product can represent an investment of not less than $ 3,000 per attendee.

Of course, to this must be added the costs of transportation and accommodation for the spokespeople traveling from Mendoza, Salta or Patagonia, although on a tour of this type the company takes the opportunity to make more than one presentation.

In addition, for restaurants, these types of events are key as a business unit, not only because of the economy, but also because of the positive impact it means for an establishment to receive, in the same meeting, winemakers, specialized press and sommeliers.

online tastings allow cut budgets compared to the actions that we commonly carry out, such as lunches or dinners, “explains Silvio Alberto.” data-reactid = “99”> “It is very true that these are very difficult times for wineries, not only girls, medium or large, we are all suffering the same. online tastings allow cut budgets compared to the actions that we commonly carry out, such as lunches or dinners “, explains Silvio Alberto.

came is that: share experiences, experiences. The came you need you need it, the wine is warmth and many times this system is colder and farther away. ” data-reactid = “100”> However, Bianchi’s winemaker makes reservations: “When all this is over, I do not rule out continuing with this form, but I think you should return to normal and be able to share a dinner, a tasting face-to-face with consumers and journalists, because the came is that: share experiences, experiences. The came you need it you need it, the wine is warm and many times this system is colder and farther away. “

came in Mendoza, showing in the different types of soils that we can find a few meters or kilometers away than doing it through a presentation with photos. There are concepts that can be much clearer by watching them live. ” data-reactid = “101”> From Moët Hennessy Argentina they also give their vision: “The face-to-face adds up a lot. It is not the same to present a came in Mendoza, showing in the different types of soils that we can find a few meters or kilometers away than doing it through a presentation with photos. There are concepts that can be much clearer from watching them live. “

Gouiran adds, therefore, that “the presentations and face-to-face tastings will continue because they are intimate spaces that allow generating different spaces for dialogue. The winemaker can approach, speak to that person, exchange ideas, concepts. Climates are generated, which through the virtual tasting they may not be reached. “

“There may be wineries that turn to online tasting due to cost issues. From Moët Hennessy we are always at the forefront when it comes to experiences. In our case, it is likely that we will continue to do virtual tastings to continue training the staff that works in restaurants or wine shops or opinion leaders, but we will always be thinking about how to surprise them, “he concludes.

on-line and face-to-face are two modalities that must coexist, without one covering or eliminating the other. My wish is to be able to be close to consumers and journalists, “adds Alberto, from Bodegas Bianchi.” data-reactid = “104”> “I prefer to say that the format on-line and face-to-face are two modalities that must coexist, without one covering or eliminating the other. My wish is to be able to be close to consumers and journalists, “adds Alberto, from Bodegas Bianchi.

Meanwhile, from Durigutti Family Winemakers point out that “nothing replaces the bond and personal contact, so we wish that when this situation allows it, we can resume our actions that put the value of direct human contact.”

“We believe that both ways of communicating will be two tools not replaceable one by the other, but compatible, and that the future will be an integration of both for different uses, with their points in favor of each one,” they add.

came It is something that is enjoyed with the senses and a hand in hand to talk with its makers or enjoy them at the place of origin will be an element that will continue to coexist with other actions supported by remote technological platforms, “they complete.” data-reactid = “107”> “The came It is something that is enjoyed with the senses and a hand in hand to talk with its makers or enjoy them in the place of origin will be an element that will continue to coexist with other actions supported by remote technological platforms, “they complete.

