How the pandemic altered the list of the best cities to live (and which is now number 1)

Auckland, the largest city in New Zealand, is the best city in the world to live in.

This was determined by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which ranked 140 cities based on factors such as stability, infrastructure, education and access to health care.

The ranking is done every year, but in this one the pandemic turned out to be the defining factor.

It caused, for example, European cities to fall from their previous positions, while those of Australia, Japan and New Zealand they went up in the ranking.

Those island countries responded quickly to the coronavirus crisis and managed to minimize contagion and relax restrictions.



. ImagesOsaka, in Japan, also ranks high in the rankings.

The countries of the European Union began their vaccination programs slowly and many member states imposed confinementsstrict that hurt their performance in this year’s survey.

Auckland topped the list followed by Osaka in Japan, Adelaide in Australia, New Zealand’s capital Wellington and Japan’s Tokyo.

“Auckland rose to the top of the rankings due to its successful approach to containing the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed its partnership to remain open and the city to score strongly,” the EIU said.

“European cities did particularly badly in this year’s edition,” he added. “Eight of the 10 major falls in the classification they correspond to European cities ”.



. Adelaida is located on the southern coast of Australia.

ViennaFor example, it fell from first place to 12. The Austrian capital had led the list for several years, generally tied with Melbourne.

But Hamburg, in northern Germany, had the most dramatic drop, falling 34 spots to 47.

This trend was motivated by the pressure on hospital resources, which resulted in a “deteriorated health care score.”

Confinement measures and movement restrictions have had an impact on the quality of life of many citizens, according to the study.



. / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria Dozens of people line up to get vaccinated in Caracas, according to the ranking one of the 10 cities where it is most difficult to live.

“Cities around the world are now less pleasant to live in than they were before the pandemic started, and we have seen regions like Europe particularly affected,” the EIU said.

While the top of the list has changed, the study notes that there was much less movement at the bottom.

Damascus, the capital of Syria, remains the city where life is hardest, in large part due to the civil war that has lasted for 10 years.

Many of the cities that scored poorly have been affected by conflict, putting pressure on their health systems and infrastructure.

Ten o’clock top cities to live in 2021

Auckland, New Zealand Osaka, Japan Adelaide, Australia Wellington, New Zealand Tokyo, Japan Perth, Australia Zurich, Switzerland Geneva, Switzerland Melbourne, Australia Brisbane, Australia

The ten cities more difficult to live in 2021

Damascus, Syria Lagos, Nigeria Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea Dhaka, Bangladesh Algiers, Algeria Tripoli, Libya Karachi, Pakistan Harare, Zimbabwe Douala, Cameroon Caracas, Venezuela

