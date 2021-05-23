How the orgies of the series were made

James Norton Y Tom riley, actors of ‘The Nevers’, have spoken with Digital Spy about the most racy scenes of the HBO series. Our ranking: The best series of 2021.

The stars of ‘The Nevers’, James Norton Y Tom riley, have been opened exclusively for Digital Spy about the filming of the orgies of the series.

The Sky Atlantic and HBO fantasy series is set in an alternate version of Victorian London, where gifted people use their superhuman abilities in a seemingly endless conflict. One of their battlefields is a club owned by aristocrat Hugo Swann (Norton), where members of the upper class indulge in their most extreme sexual desires… and in the process they give Swann ammunition for his blackmails.

When DS recently spoke to the cast, Norton said that actually it was a “really fun” process shooting the most “seductive” scenes of ‘The Nevers’.

“I suppose that part of Hugo, which is what attracts us all, is the type of person that does what sometimes we all wish we were allowed to do if we weren’t British and we were repressed by the law, our education and everything else, “explained the actor.

“He represents the darker side of humanity, and he’s not afraid to go there. His club is essentially the manifestation of that, so he’s inherently seductive and attractive … The other thing is that we were surrounded by these incredibly crazy and talented burlesque dances and circus performers. It really was a feast for the eyes and the senses. In that sense, it was real. It really allowed us to bring that energy to the scene. In a way he made it pretty easy. “

Tom Riley agreed with the obscene atmosphere on set, but also noted that any explicit moment was assisted by an intimacy coordinator to make sure everyone is comfortable.

“It’s true what James said about being able to feel the energy of the scene,” he said. “It’s obviously very lewd, and the set itself was kind of … if you looked in any direction, there was something crazy to see. But at the same time, we had an intimacy coordinator on set, and everyone felt he was a safe space. Everyone felt comfortable and only did things within their own limits. And as a result, it’s a safe place to feel free to do your thing and react the way you want, because you know it’s not going to cause any harm. “

