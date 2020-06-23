UEFA confirmed the format of this season’s Champions League on Wednesday: the pending matches of the round of 16 will be played in the stadiums initially planned, but behind closed doors, among them the Camp Nou, the setting for Barça-Naples.

The round of 16 matches are scheduled for the weekend of August 7, 8 and 9. Barça do not yet know if they will be able to play at the Camp Nou against Naples, as UEFA will make a decision in the coming weeks. If it could not be played in Barcelona, ​​the match would move to Porto or Guimaraes.

Manchester City-Madrid, Bayern-Chelsea and Juventus-Lyon are also pending: if they cannot be played on the planned stages, the matches will move to Portugal.

The quarterfinals will be played in a single match, already in Lisbon, at the José Alvalade and Da Luz stadiums: Eight games will be played between Wednesday, August 12 and Saturday, August 15.

The semifinals, also to a single match, will be played on Tuesday August 18 and Wednesday 19, leaving the final for Sunday August 23 at Lisbon’s Da Luz stadium, the Benfica stadium.

For its part, the European Super Cup – which will pit the champion of the Champions against that of the Europa League – would take place in Budapest on Thursday September 24.

Europa League and Women’s Champions

The Europa League also changes format: the eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals will compete for the title in four German cities, although the round of 16 must first be completed, including Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe. In both cases, neither the first leg match was played.

UEFA further confirmed that the Women’s Champions It will be resolved with a similar script, a final to eight that will take place in Bilbao and San Sebastián: the quarterfinals will be played on August 21 and 22, while the semifinals will take place on 26. The final is scheduled for 30 August in San Sebastián.