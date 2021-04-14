how the MonsterVerse saved the movies in 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong, the new movie of MonsterVerse, it was released without excessive expectations. But it has become the pandemic’s first blockbuster. One that gives a considerable boost to the theatrical experience after a year in which no one was confident this could happen.

The battle between the two mythical monsters, sheltered under a science fiction show, she achieved the unthinkable. Mobilize the public to movie theaters. The bubble of the pandemic seems to have broken and with good news for the world of cinema.

There was great concern on the subject. Especially after Disney made the decision to release Mulan, one of its most anticipated live action, on its Disney Plus streaming platform. The decision sparked controversy, and there was even considerable discussion about how it affected a cinema-like strategy. However, no one could foresee what would happen next. But WarnerMedia went further.

The pains of the industry

In December 2020, it was decided that all the premieres of WarnerMedia would also be part of the catalog of HBO Max, its nascent streaming platform. It was a complicated move and one that shifted the balance between the room and the online world in favor of the latter.

The big question about this decision was whether the industry could withstand such an impact. Equating online services with cinema was a serious blow to theaters and behind-the-scenes talent.

However, despite the complaints, the studies did not take a step back. In fact, Warner went so far as to comment that it was “an unavoidable decision.” None of the films released in theaters up to that time had shown that, Although the pandemic is still with us, the public could return to theaters. Until the arrival of Godzilla vs. Kong.

A battle for survival

In reality, Warner had no particular confidence in the most anticipated monster battle in cinema. After Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) was a box office disappointment, the studio rethought what would come next. Especially when the intention was to carry out a MonsterVerse full-fledged that included several movies with colossal confrontations.

However, the fact that Godzilla: King of the Monsters barely raised a little more than its 200 million dollars of investment, the proposal was put on hold. Much later than theatrical screenings they became a considerable risk. For the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong had serious doubts about the success of the film.

But it turned out that the monstrous show surprised audiences and critics. It is not a great movie or the best in the monstrous universe, but it is a spectacle. The feature film is entertainment on a grand scale, a naive slapstick tailored to the myth of Godzilla and King Kong. And that has become his greatest achievement.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘: an unexpected success

Fourteen days after its premiere, and despite having been released simultaneously in HBO Max In America alone, the film is a box office surprise. So far, the movie has grossed $ 300 million. And the number keeps increasing.

The film is expected to reach the mythical barrier of $ 500 million. Especially, considering that it has not yet been released in several countries around the world.

What made Godzilla vs. Kong will exceed expectations? What managed to get the public to attend the screening despite the risks? The debate has been extensive, but all reached the same conclusion: it is the first sign of the recovery of cinema. From the fact that a movie, thought and shot for entertainment in its purest form, captured the mood of the potential audience.

Two monsters to attract the public

Godzilla vs. Kong is not a drama, nor is it a movie with a complex plot. Much less a display of subtext that meditates on the pandemic situation. It’s fun straight out of the box.

It even completely moves away from the recent film phenomenon “Made in pandemic”, which became popular in recent months: small productions aimed at the revaluation of confinement and quarantine. Actually, Godzilla vs. Kong is a simple and visually spectacular adventure. One that goes straight to the point and is aware of its quality as a celebration of the monumental.

In front of the reflective, almost authorial or political cinema of recent months, this great monstrous feat amazes by its innocence. From the simplistic script to its digital effects pyrotechnics, Godzilla vs. Kong managed to bring back the show or popcorn cinema. And the public reacted immediately.

And in the future, the monumental as a goal

Speaking to Polygon, the film’s director Adam Wingard he insisted that cinema is made for the public. In addition, he hinted that the reaction that Godzilla vs. Kong shows an interest in theatrical projection.

The director assumes that the audience wants films intended for pure spectacle. Which, of course, is a interesting look at the future of cinema.

According to Wingard, the future of the franchise is in the hands of audience reaction. Especially because the MonsterVerse is created to satisfy a specific type of fan. “We are at a crossroads where, you know, the public has to come forward and meet the economic end of things. If this is a success, then you can bet your butt that there will be more, ”explained the director.

The MonsterVerse to the rescue of cinema

For now, the only thing clear is that it has just been shown that the public wants to go to the movies. Beyond the social dramas and the thoughtful version of the pandemic, there is an audience that wants this art as an escape. So, for now, there will be MonsterVerse for a while. There are already rumors of a sequel, and in a few months Netflix will premiere the Skull Island series, which undoubtedly expands the universe.

But one thing is evident: entertainment cinema has just returned in a big way.

More on this topic