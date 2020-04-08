Tesla Joined in the Manufacture of Medical Respirators Made with Model 3 Auto Parts to Support Hospitals in Addressing the Coronavirus Pandemic

The information and entertainment system of the Tesla Model 3 It has not only served to provide a unique experience to the drivers of the cars from Tesla, but also for the manufacture of medical respirators, which have become a deficiency in hospitals and which is an obstacle to help stop the crisis in the COVID-19.

Elon musk organized a special team of workers from Tesla to design and manufacture such devices, reusing parts used in their cars to make a relatively simple, completely independent supply model.

A team of Tesla engineers shared on social media a video explaining the design of their respirator, relatively advanced to have been designed in just a few days.

Respirators from Tesla they feature the Tesla Model 3’s ‘infotainment’ touchscreen, as well as a whole host of sensors and valves that They allow you to control the state of breathing in real time. This monitoring allows to control both the air flow, the pulmonary pressure or the volume in the lung.

According to the Explica.co portal, the respirators integrate a small backup system made up of an independent oxygen bottle and a battery, capable of keeping it operating autonomously between 20 and 40 minutes. In this way, patients can be transferred with their assisted breathing system running.

Elon musk promised donate up to a thousand respirators directly to hospitals that need them. The teams, a total of 1,255, which started arriving towards the end of last week, turned out to be machines to treat sleep apnea. However, they can be useful to treat COVID-19 in its milder cases.

