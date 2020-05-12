         How the Magic Keyboard trackpad is and how it works

Last week iFixit offered us an X-ray view of the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. A vision that, while revealing to us the beauty of the interior design of this case, left a theme a bit up in the air: the operation of the trackpad that has a built-in.

One button and smart mechanism

Now back at iFixit, they’ve completely taken the trackpad apart to reveal a clever operating mechanism. Keep in mind that the Magic Keyboard’s keyboard, unlike the ones Apple mounts on Macs, lacks taptic engine to give feedback when we click on it.

The reasons for this lack are surely due to the extremely reduced thickness of this new cover. So Apple has looked for a way alternative for the “click” of the trackpad.

Apple has placed a physical button in the center of the trackpad, when we press near this button, that is, in the entire central area of ​​the trackpad, we directly press this button down and activate it. When, on the contrary, we press on the ends of the trackpad a hinge mechanism enhances the bottom of the trackpad structure so that it activates the button.

It is an efficient and very elegant solution that, although once seen may seem obvious, surely required the attention of the design team keyboard. With this system, we either press the button directly, or we do it indirectly, but the possibility of error is practically none, offering a pleasant and practical user experience.

Details like this, which are present in all the devices of the apple brand, make more than a huge difference in the devices. Without a doubt, as Jony Ive said, Apple products are just as beautiful (or more) on the inside as on the outside.

