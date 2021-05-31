How the Latino Community Would Benefit Most from a Fourth Stimulus Check



Experts consider the feasibility of two additional stimulus checks.

Photo: Bermix Studio / Unsplash

Among the studies that A group of more than 80 Democrats cite to push for a fourth stimulus check stands one from the Tax Policy Center, which explains how poverty would be reduced by up to 6.4 percent, but the impact would be particularly important among black and Latino communities.

Poverty at the national level would drop from 13.7 percent to 6.4 percent with a direct payment to Americans, but with two grants similar to the $ 1,400 US Rescue Plan (ARP) the rate would be 6.6 percent.

The experts Elaine maag Y Kevin Werner write in the report “How additional cash payments would reduce poverty” that, in the case of the Latino community, the effect would be more marked, since the poverty rate would drop from 13.3 percent to 9 percent, but a fifth payment that figure would plummet to 6.3 percent.

They also highlight that these percentages would depend on the additional payment being distributed among all people, regardless of their immigration status.

“Including everyone in the US in payments rather than restricting them to citizens has the greatest effect on Hispanics”, forward the report. “(It) would reduce the Hispanic poverty rate from 13.3 percent to 9.0 percent.”

They add that a fifth payment, which they define as “a second, faster elimination payment,” would reduce the poverty rate to 6.3 percent among Hispanics.

Democratic congressmen have joined with three letters to the president Joe biden to support a fourth stimulus check, waiting to be included in his Plan for American Families, but the president did not, focused on the Child Tax Credit, in addition to other supports for low-income families.

Additionally, the 2022 Budget of the Biden Administration begins with the Plan for Families and the American Jobs Plan, both without a clear date of approval in Congress, amid negotiations with Republicans.

It is uncertain whether a fourth stimulus check will be approved, but there was a recent push led by the rep. Jimmy gomez (California), where the urgency of extending the bonus to unemployment insurance is exposed to the Bisen Administration and endorse two additional stimulus checks.