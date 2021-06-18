How the Kardashians Tested ‘KUWTK’ Producers Over Leaks

Keeping Up with the Kardashians just ended after 84 million years, and now everyone’s in the mood to spill — including producers. Speaking to Variety, KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed that Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy was such a huge secret, even producers were kept out of the loop — despite the fact that Kylie was literally filming Life of Kylie at the time.

“Here’s the funny thing about Kylie’s pregnancy. She found out she was pregnant while she was filming Life of Kylie,” Farjam explained. “We didn’t know. She hid it from the cameras.”

Apparently, Farjam was told about Kylie’s pregnancy by one of the Kardashians, but thought it was a test to see if the news would get leaked — explaining that the family would sometimes share secrets “just to find out who was leaking” (um, incredible ).

“One of the family members told me she was pregnant but that she was keeping it a secret – and I thought they were trying to set me up and trying to find out who the leak was,” Farjam explained. “I was like, ‘This person is lying to me and just trying to see!'”

Of course, news about the Kardashians does get leaked to the press, but definitely not by anyone on production:

“Our crew was so trustworthy,” Farjam said. “There was one person who took a picture in one of the girls’ bathrooms and once we saw it, we fired her on the spot. Every time they accused someone on our team of doing it, I was very firm and said, ‘Absolutely not. This team would never ever do that because this is Bunim-Murray’s reputation and that’s not how we conduct business.’ Eventually, they would find out that it had nothing to do with our team, but when things would leak, of course, it’s natural for them to think the people who are watching them very closely could be the ones that are talking. But it wasn ‘t. “

And yes, Farjam knows who was behind the leaks, but said “I can’t say who it was. But, you know, often, it’s people in their inner circle. ” 👀

