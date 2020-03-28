Apple, the company once created by Steve Jobs, is one of the world’s leading technology companies. Not only because it currently has some of the most popular products, such as your iPhone, iPad, or laptops, but because throughout history it has been one of the companies that has most revolutionized the technology market. thanks to his innovative and avant-garde ideas.

Apple not only managed to popularize smartphones with its iPhone – something that would later be followed by Google and its Android operating system – but also had a love / hate relationship with Microsoft and its computers. Macs were the main rivals of Windows devices and although they still are today, we cannot forget the other protagonist, the iPad. A computer that is not a computer according to Apple but that turned upside down not only the market for consumer computers but also the bosom of the world’s leading technology companies. Because indeed, the iPad greatly affected the company of Bill Gates, to the point of considering it as the main threat to beat.

How a product like the iPad affected one of the world’s most powerful companies

1 / The announcement 10 years ago today of the “magical” iPad was clearly a milestone in computing. It was billed to be the “next” computer. For me, managing Windows, just weeks after the launch of Microsoft’s “latest creation” Windows 7, it was a as much a challenge as magical. pic.twitter.com/wokHfyM5Qk

– Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) January 27, 2020

If you do not know who Steven Sinofsky is, tell them that he was the president of Microsoft’s Windows division from July 2009 to November 2012. Although he may be remembered for being the architect of one of the worst-rated operating systems in history: the nefarious Windows 8. After an operating system as wonderful as Windows 7, the guys from Microsoft brought us a new version of Windows that was intended to be a mix of desktop operating system with elements of touch operating system. Something that stayed in no man’s land and that caused many consumers not to update staying with Windows 7. The culprit that such a terrible invention came to light? The iPad.

As we read on MSPoweruser, the good of Steven published a series of tweets a while ago where he reviews how the iPad affected your Microsoft era and how this device made the Redmond company have to take action on the matter, carrying out certain projects and ideas that did not come to fruition. Tweets that by the way, come well to remember as a result of the new iPad Pro presented by the Cupertino company.

Do they really intend to sell that product as something productive?

From Microsoft they knew that Apple was going to present a tablet, but they did not imagine something like the iPad but a product similar to the Mac but with a pen and touch. It was logical, the Mac had a large user base so the simple thing would have been to adapt a platform like the MacBook and its operating system to touch control. But no, Apple decided another movement and based on the iPhone presented the iPad, without pen, without stylus, without mouse, without keyboard … How was Steve Jobs going to sell a product as well as something productive? they asked from Microsoft.

9 / There was no stylus..no pen. How could one input or be PRODUCTIVE? PC brains were so wedded to a keyboard, mouse, and pen alternative that the idea of ​​being productive without those seemed fanciful. Also instant standby, no viruses, rotate-able, maintained quality over time…

– Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) January 27, 2020

Windows 8: from fighter champion to being knocked down on the canvas in just a couple of rounds

Obviously and as we all know by heart, the iPad was a resounding success. A product with a longer battery life than any laptop, that we can take anywhere, with thousands of applications to install and with a performance that unlike computers, did not worsen over time. That is to say, the iPad achieved great sales in a short time becoming at that time a real threat to computers and therefore for the Redmond company.

18 / In first year 2010-2011 Apple sold 20 million iPads. That same year would turn out to be an historical high water mark for PCs (365M, ~ 180M laptops). Analysts had forecasted more than 500M PCs were now rapidly increasing tablet forecasts to 100’s of million and dropping PC.

– Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) January 27, 2020

And of course, threats are fought or at least tried to be fought. Did people want a touch operating system or what will it look like? Well Microsoft gave them Windows 8. But Windows users are not the same as Apple fans and Microsoft’s operating system ended in failure and in Microsoft’s good Steven output. You just have to see that Windows 10 has returned to the essence of Windows 7 and that little or nothing remains of that operating system that almost nobody wants to remember.

If you have come this far, this interests you | I have tried to use an Android as the main mobile but Apple has not let me

Today the iPad is unstoppable. Not only is it the most popular tablet in the world, but even its success puts Apple’s own MacBook in jeopardy. The firm of the bitten apple today sells the iPads as if they were computers, what’s more, it has just announced that they will have mouse support and the company’s new keyboard – not cheap – is the perfect accessory for all those looking for productivity. and mobility without giving up power.

What is the roof of the iPad? Only Apple knows.

Follow Andro4all