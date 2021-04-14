How the home office has caused people to leave the big cities and how it can affect legions of remote workers

If one thing is clear about remote work, it is that many people prefer it and do not want their bosses to take it away from them.

When the pandemic forced employees to stay home and prevented them from spending face-to-face time with colleagues, many realized almost immediately that they preferred telecommuting over office routines and customs.

As some businesses and schools begin to reopen their doors, remote workers of all ages analyze their future, wondering if they really want to go back to their former lives and what they are willing to sacrifice or endure for years to come.

Even before the pandemic, there were people wondering if life in the office matched their aspirations.

We spent years studying “Digital nomads”: workers who left their homes, cities and most of their possessions to embark on what they call lives of “Independent location”.

Through our research we learned several important lessons about what are the conditions that keep workers away from offices and main cities, leading them towards new lifestyles.

Legions of people now have the opportunity to reinvent their relationship with their workplace in the same way.

The lure of change and the big city

Most digital nomads began their careers excited about working for prestigious employers.

Moving to cities like New York or London, they wanted to spend their free time meeting new people, going to museums, and trying new restaurants.

But then came burnout, that exhaustion that many experience when faced with work overload.

The exhaustion or “burnout” made many workers rethink their future work. (Photo: Getty Images)

Although these cities are home to institutions and spaces that can inspire creativity and cultivate new relationships, digital nomads they rarely had time to take advantage of them.

Instead, the high cost of living, time constraints, and job demands contributed to an oppressive culture of materialism and workaholism.

Pauline **, 28, who worked in advertising helping large corporate clients develop brand identities through music, compared city life for professionals in her area to a “hamster wheel”.

“What happens in New York is like a busiest battle,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re so busy … No, I’m very busy.’

Life in the city for many professionals is with a “hamster wheel,” said one of the research participants. (Photo: Getty Images)

Most of the digital nomads we studied were drawn to what the American urban planner Richard Florida called “creative class” jobs.

These are positions in design, technology, marketing, and entertainment that those who take them assume will be satisfying enough to make up for what they sacrifice in terms of time spent on social and creative activities.

However, these digital nomads told us that their works were much less interesting and creative than they had been led to believe.

Worse, their employers continued to demand that they be “willing to work” and embrace the dominant aspects of office life without providing the development, mentoring, or meaningful work they felt they were promised.

As they analyzed the future, they only saw more of the same.

Moving to cities like New York or London, many digital nomads wanted to spend their free time meeting new people, going to museums, and trying new restaurants. But it did not turn out that way. (Photo: Getty Images)

For Ellie, 33, who worked as a business journalist and now a freelance writer and entrepreneur, “Many people don’t have positive role models at work.”

“So it’s like asking yourself, ‘Why am I climbing this ladder to try to get this job? This doesn’t seem like a good way to spend the next twenty years, ”he said.

The digital nomads in their 20s and 30s we consulted were actively looking for ways to leave their professional jobs in world-class global cities.

Looking for a new beginning

Although they left some of the world’s most glamorous cities, the digital nomads we studied weren’t lonely people working in nature.

They needed access to the comforts of contemporary life to be productive.

By looking at the world, they learned that places like Bali in Indonesia and Chiang Mai in Thailand had the necessary infrastructure for them at a much lower cost than their previous lives.

As more and more companies offer employees the option to work remotelyThere is no reason to think that digital nomads should travel to Southeast Asia, or even leave the United States, to transform their work lives.

Many digital nomads see their future in remote work. (Photo: Getty Images)

During the pandemic, some people have already migrated from the country’s most expensive real estate markets to smaller cities and towns to be closer to nature or family.

Many of these places have vibrant local cultures.

As commuting fades from everyday life, these changes could leave remote workers with more disposable income and more free time.

The digital nomads we studied were able to save money and have time to try new things, like exploring side activities.

A recent study even found, somewhat paradoxically, that the sense of empowerment that comes from embarking on a secondary activity improved performance in employees’ main jobs.

The future of work, while not entirely remote, will undoubtedly offer more options to many more.

Although some business leaders are still reluctant to accept the desire of many of their employees to leave office tasks, local governments are embracing the trend, with several US cities and states, along with countries across the globe. world, developing plans to attract remote workers.

This migration, whether national or international, has the potential to enrich communities and cultivate more satisfying working lives.

* Rachael A. Woldoff is Professor of Sociology at West Virginia University and Robert Litchfield is Associate Professor of Business at Washington & Jefferson College.

** The names that appear in this article are pseudonyms, as required by the research protocol.

You can read this article in Spanish here.

You are interested in:

California Wine Cellar pays you $ 10,000 a month and gives you free housing for working in Sonoma

Working only 4 days a week, what would be the advantages and disadvantages?

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!