How the Habit of Eating Late Night Snacks Affects Work Performance

It’s no surprise to say that a recurring late-night snacking habit can derail any weight loss goal. In fact, it has been proven that it is one of the main behaviors related to weight gain and that most activate the anxiety to eat. In fact we have new news; The recurring habit of snacking at night not only leads to body weight problems, it can significantly affect work productivity.

As suggested by a recent study published earlier this year by the Journal of Applied Psychology, it found that people who reported having a bad habit of consuming unhealthy snacks, particularly late at night, had difficulty working as a team the next day. . The study was led by researchers from North Carolina State University and included the participation of 97 full-time employees in the United States. The participants answered a series of questions that were asked at different times three times a day, for a period of 10 consecutive days. Additionally, as a fundamental part of the study results, they answered questions about how they felt physically and emotionally before starting the workday and what they had achieved at the end of the day. The key point: also before going to bed, the subjects recorded what they ate and drank after work.

For practical purposes for the purpose of this study, the term “unhealthy eating” was used to describe times when participants felt they had overindulged in food or drink, when they consumed too much junk food on a particular occasion, or ate too many late-night snacks. What did the researchers find? Those who consistently engage in unhealthy eating behaviors were more likely to experience physical and emotional problems the next morning. It is worth mentioning that among the main affectations reported the next day symptoms such as headache, stomach pain and diarrhea were included. Also the signs related to mental health were present, the participants who used to consume nighttime snacks reported feeling guilty or even ashamed of what they had eaten. The most relevant thing is that reported changes in their behavior at work, agreed that they were less inclined to participate and help their colleagues by making some additional effort. They also reported feeling comfortable leaving work, which means they avoided work-related situations despite being in the workplace.

The most relevant conclusion of the study: Eating an unhealthy diet has almost immediate effects on job performance and behavior.

Complementary to the findings of the study, the specialists emphasize that as such there is no established synonym of healthy diet or a unique eating plan to improve and enhance work performance. Rather, various aspects that encompass our lifestyle come together to lead us to an optimal state of health and well-being. Finally everything influences: the quality of the food we consume, the schedules, the routine of each individual, the level of physical activity and even the profession and possible existing diseases. Another aspect that we cannot forget is the role that stress plays, the study found that subjects who were better able to cope with stress did not suffer as many adverse side effects from unhealthy eating as those who were slightly more emotionally volatile.

The good news is that there are some strong recommendations about eating habits that it is essential to avoid at night. In general, those participants who consumed excessively food or alcohol (or both) the night before work reported noticeable changes in their behavior at work the next day. Specifically, the type of food is decisive in the future effects, therefore a high consumption of foods rich in sugar, sodium, saturated fat, such as the wide range of processed products and fast foods. They are the main enemy! In addition, eating these types of foods is directly related to other worrisome complications: possible weight gain, digestive disorders, increased risk of developing diabetes, and mental health and sleep-related disorders.

Now you know, those uncontrollable cravings for late night snacks not only deteriorate your health, they negatively intervene in good work performance and energy levels the next day, they even make us more prone to suffer from nervousness, irritability, apathy, chronic fatigue, anxiety and depression. For the nights with a lot of anxiety to eat, bet on consuming a little fresh fruit with Greek yogurt, you will calm any temptation in a healthy way. Remember being healthy is a decision we make every day.

–

It may interest you: