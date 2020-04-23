In December 2019, the clash between Hong Kong protesters and riot police hit the streets of Los Santos. The city of Los Santos, a fictional version of Los Angeles, and the region of the virtual San Andreas County, where the city is located, are the setting for the title Grand Theft Auto V, launched for video games in 2013. It was there that hundreds of players, representing both sides of a prolonged geopolitical conflict, faced off in a demonstration of mass political theater unprecedented in the universe of electronic games. It was a rehearsed action taking place in real time, a geopolitical reality mirrored in virtual space.

GTA V is an open-ended game set in a simulated world. In games of this type, participants are free to extrapolate the limits of the missions created by the creators of the title, exploring and interacting with the virtual space at will, seeking the goals of their individual interest. This flexibility has given some users the ability to distort the world and its rules, creating serious works of art, some of which have been received in museums around the world.

The universe created by Rockstar, the developer responsible for the Grand Theft Auto Series, lends itself to abuse by users. Increasingly, the company’s games feature almost complete worlds, but worlds that, at the same time, always seem to be a step away from total chaos.

You can provoke the police and start a chase, steal practically any model of vehicle and try stunts, or commit acts of random violence against the artificial passers-by controlled by artificial intelligence that inhabit the virtual space. If desired, the player can also visit the postcards, obey traffic laws and follow the sunset. Rockstar’s dedication to the smallest details – be it the reflection of sunlight on a skyscraper or the wind blowing on the grass inside – amplifies the game’s unique realism.

But anyone who builds an almost perfect virtual world should not be surprised when the real world invades that space. When the add-on store for the game started offering clothing options very similar to the pieces worn by Hong Kong protesters, players in that city noticed.

Dressed in black and equipped with new yellow helmets and gas masks, players dressed as Hong Kong protesters took to the streets of Los Santos. Armed with Molotov cocktails, players coordinated planned attacks aimed at destroying subway stations and destroying police vehicles, using them as substitute targets to express their frustration at the strategic restrictions imposed on Hong’s public transport system. Kong.

Attracting millions of protesters, Hong Kong’s biggest public protest was largely peaceful. It was not observed in Los Santos. When supporters of the Chinese government realized what was happening, they entered the fray on the streets of Los Santos wearing police uniforms. It seems that realism can open the door to the manifestation of tensions that may not fully materialize in the real world.

“What happened to Hong Kong and China in GTA V is yet another warning sounding,” said artist Alan Butler, who works with digital media, referring to the mix between the real and digital worlds. “The tragedy is that it only appears in the game because our world is gone.”

Art within games has been happening for years

When Hong Kong protesters took what happened outside their homes to the virtual streets of Los Santos, they joined a lineage of gaming artists who have been redefining video games for decades as a tool for political and artistic expression. Activist and digital artist Joseph Delappe, for example, was drawn to GTA V as the setting for a project commenting on homicides committed with firearms in the United States.

His most recent work on this medium, Elegy, works as a cinematic drama. Streamed live on the Twitch platform, the project documented the 14,730 firearm-related murders committed in the U.S. between July 4, 2018 and July 4, 2019. How? With a camera positioned close to the ground, moving through a modified version of the game in which computer-controlled characters stage the episodes of mass shootings that took place over a year every day.

Delappe described the project as an exercise in data visualization. The hyper-realism of violence and the urban setting of GTA V make the work echo more powerfully than the statistics or the news.

For the artist Brent Watanabe, the sensation of playing the title in whose production Rockstar Games invested US $ 250 thousand was like having “a complete movie studio at home”.

With Deer Cam, Watanabe used this billionaire studio in the service of the absurd. He modified a deer, scheduling it to roam on his own in San Andreas. The work found an audience, totaling over a million views in the month he broadcast Deer Cam on the Twitch platform (Twitch belongs to Amazon, and the company’s executive director, Jeff Bezos, owns the Washington Post).

“I imagined the deer as a kind of Buster Keaton, struggling in the struggle to overcome this environment,” said Watanabe, referring to the silent film actor of the 1920s. “But, unlike a film or TV show, when we are not watching on Twitch, the deer keeps wandering, tripping and bumping. It’s very funny, sad and tragic. “

The works of Butler, Delappe and Watanabe used the modifying capabilities of GTA V offline, and now inhabit the eternity of Twitch and other streaming services via streaming – or are shown in museum exhibits. Hong Kong’s virtual protests, on the other hand, took place live, and were only witnessed by the players themselves. In fact, it is difficult to find images capturing the participants’ screen, documenting the revolt within the game itself, as does Butler’s work.

One reason for this may be the fact that the online uprising took place organically: the launch of well-known garments was all the motivation that players needed to take on the role of protesters.

Of course, this was not the first example of online games whose use was diverted from the intentions of their creators. There is a lineage of “interventionist” activists / artists whose job is to disrupt the typical functioning of a game to send a message.

Delappe is a pioneer of this format. In his work Dead-in-Iraq [Morto-no-Iraque], he entered the first-person shooter America’s Army – launched as a recruiting tool by the American army – and played as a pacifist martyr. As he was invariably shot down, Delappe inserted the name of one of the 4,484 soldiers killed in the real conflict into the game chat.

“The work is essentially a passing online tribute to the military killed in this ongoing conflict,” wrote Delappe of the work, which ended when the United States officially declared the conflict to end in 2011. / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL

