How the game has changed a year after the arrival of Disney + (Clear the X # 138)

One year later … everything has changed. Twelve months ago Disney + landed in the streaming business, and it was difficult to foresee how the arrival of a new competitor would affect a market basically dominated by Netflix and shared by a few other platforms, like HBO and Amazon Prime Video. But a year later it can be said that the changes have been tremendous, and that there is no going back.

Although Netflix remains the dominant platform in the streaming business, the Disney + effect has multiplied the offer and has rethought the way in which the business sees its contents. From third-party distributors, they have moved on to creators of movies and series. To compete you have to generate new material.

We talked about all this in today’s episode of Despeja la X, the weekly Xataka podcast that this time brings together Alberto Carlos Diéguez (@albertini), Xataka editor, already a server, John tones (@johntones), also editor in this house. The production is as always in charge of Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

The streaming cake, increasingly distributed

The arrival of Disney + showing from the beginning its impressive portfolio of franchises available to all subscribers (Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar and National Geographic) revolutionized the streaming landscape a year ago, and a few months ago injected a new boost with Star. The first effect was clear: the competition pulled their checkbook to start producing their own material non-stop.

The one that has carried out this reorientation the most has been Netflix, which at the end of 2020 announced a weekly premiere throughout this year. Unfortunately, the circumstances of the pandemic and the stoppage of production has caused a decrease in the expected amount of own material, and that has been the cause of the slowdown that has given its increasing number of subscribers.

It is not the only one who has considered radical changes. The arrival of HBO Max in the United States has even impacted conventional film distribution, with Warner’s decision to release simultaneously in theaters and on its platform. We review all these strategies and how they have been modeled around the changes last year.

And we also talk about the Spanish scene and how it has evolved in recent times: from the transformation of the major telecommunications brands such as Vodafone or Movistar into channel repositories to the new boom of linear channels, with proposals such as Pluto TV, through the transformation of traditional channels into streaming proposals, such as Mitele.

