How the first days in the USA have been lived without the use of a mask

Many vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States have stopped wearing a mask in the street after the health authorities affirmed a week ago that it is no longer necessary for them, although the guideline generates confusion and suspicion in society.

Meanwhile, companies and institutions are now trying to adapt to this sudden change in the new phase of the pandemic.

After more than a year with masks as a tool against the pandemic, the new guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) released last Thursday have caused a social earthquake.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large and small, without having to wear a mask or keep a physical distance. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic, ”said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, at a news conference to general astonishment.

Before and after

Walensky’s words wanted to mark a before and after in the United States, as well as to serve as motivation for the unvaccinated to take the step of being inoculated.

The reality, however, is more complex and has generated an unexpected rejection.

Although a large number of those vaccinated have complied with the regulations, especially outdoors, the problem occurs in the interior spaces, where companies and establishments have to face the potential risk of contagion, since not all can or want to demand proof of vaccination from their workers or clients.

In Washington, the US capital, many of the cafes and restaurants have modified their signs on the entrance doors to emphasize that they will continue to require the use of masks inside despite the new regulations.

Confusion and anxiety

One of the councilors of the capital, Charles Allen, acknowledged this week that the change in position of the CDC has generated “anxiety” in small businesses.

“It puts them in the unenviable position of having to verify vaccination status, which is an impossible thing to ask of them. His concern is that this is going to increase conflicts, “Allen said at a meeting of the Government of the District of Columbia, where Washington is located.

In the parks in Washington, the situation is paradoxical: some vaccinated parents already go without a chinstrap according to the regulations, while children must continue to play with the masks.

Others recognize that it is no longer necessary, but they continue to carry it out of inertia and reinforced security.

New Yorkers, for their part, have been cautious about lifting the obligation. In the streets, malls and neighborhood stores, most people preferred to continue covering their mouth and nose.

“Almost everyone continues to wear it, because they are still worried,” the owner of the Ocean Fish Market fishmonger in the Astoria neighborhood tells Efe, who identifies himself as Nico, wearing a protective screen on his face

At the other end of the country, in Los Angeles, there is also room for contradictory episodes: people walk with masks on the Santa Monica Pier, but those who are on the sand of the same beach are not wearing them.

Mask, political symbol

To all this is added the political component that distorts the situation since at the beginning of the pandemic, with Donald Trump as president and who showed his skepticism about its effectiveness, he became a partisan symbol.

Republicans considered the requirement to wear a mask as an imposition of the federal government and something that threatened personal freedom, while Democrats wielded it as a sign of protest against Trump’s suspicion of the advice of science.

Now, that the health authorities indicate the advances in vaccination, with almost 40% of the adult population fully inoculated, citizens acknowledge being disoriented.

Regarding this controversy and the general confusion, Dr. René Sotelo, professor at the University of Southern California (USC, in its acronym in English), considered that “beyond partisanship”, what there is is “fatigue” on the part of the citizens.

“People are absolutely tired of using the mask … My great concern is that as long as we do not have 80% of the population vaccinated, it will be very difficult to identify whether people who do not have protection on the street are inoculated or not, “argued Sotelo, of Venezuelan origin.

For Sotelo, the message, beyond the masks, is this: “People should be vaccinated and try to understand that this vaccine is not an attenuated virus, since it has an absolutely different mechanism of action and is safe.”

