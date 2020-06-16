A video shows how the fan of the transparent edition of the Nubia Red Magic 5G works.

The segment of the gaming smartphones It does not stop adding new members over time. The latest to join a range of smartphones increasingly in demand, especially by young audiences, have been the new Black Shark 3, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 and the Nubia Red Magic 5G, which we have analyzed at Andro4all. The latter has been in the news recently since thanks to its transparent edition it has been possible to verify how the fan of a gaming mobile works, and the truth is that it emits « smoke ».

The Nubia Red Magic 5G features a model with a transparent back, which allows you to see the guts of the device. A recent video published on the Chinese social network Weibo shows what the user is missing if he does not have in his possession this transparent edition of one of the most powerful gaming phones on the market today. A video that you can see below these lines and that reveal that the transparent back panel and flashing LED they give the Nubia device a “gaming PC” look.

It should be noted that the Nubia Red Magic 5G is currently one of the few gaming smartphones that incorporates a fan inside for cooling and allowing the device to work high speed quickly eliminating the heat generated by the body of the terminal. A feature that can be perfectly appreciated in said video published by the company itself on the well-known Chinese social network.

A video shows how the Red Magic 5G fan works

In the same way, the video also reveals that thanks to the transparent part of the gaming mobile you can see the « smoke » making its way through the phone, which in turn is a really interesting image to see for all those who enjoy mobile games and a powerful smartphone to enjoy their games. If you don’t have this transparent edition of Red Magic 5G, don’t worry, a new batch of units is currently available.

A version that also stands out for having 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The transparent edition of the Nubia Red Magic 5G has priced at 5,200 yuan, about 650 euros to change approximately, which is an increase of 600 euros compared to the model of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Without a doubt, it is one of the most powerful gaming phones on the market, so if you are looking for a terminal with these characteristics, it is a safe bet.

