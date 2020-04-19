Through Administrative Decision 524 released on Saturday, andhe national government added 11 new sectors to the list of excepted from the quarantine that began on March 20 last and has been extended twice already, the last one until Sunday, April 26 inclusive, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The list of excepted thus reaches 59, or a little more, depending on how some activities mentioned in more than one standard are considered.

The new extension arose from the request of provincial governors to allow certain activities, under a control protocol, especially in areas or localities with low circulation of the virus and low population density, which facilitates respect for “social distancing.”

The new “allowed” from tomorrow Monday are:

1. Establishments that develop services and taxes collection activities (such as Rapipago, Easy Pay, Western Union, which also would allow some degree of decongestion of email activity, which in most inland towns has a single customer service office).

2. Income offices of the Provinces, of the City of Buenos Aires and of the Municipalities, with shift systems and minimal guards (something that worries the governors a lot, especially if they takes into account not only the fall in national and provincial tax collection, but also the fact that the tax most affected by quarantine is VAT, which the Nation fully shares with the provinces)

3. National and provincial registry activity, with a shift system and minimum guards.

4. Sale of ready-made merchandise from retail stores, through electronic commerce platforms, telephone sales and other mechanisms that do not require personal contact with customers and only through the home delivery modality with the appropriate sanitary safeguards, protocols and logistics planning. In no case may the aforementioned businesses open their doors to the public (from a commercial point of view and as a relief to a large number of SMEs, perhaps the most important exception added).

5. Scheduled medical and dental care, of a preventive nature and monitoring of chronic diseases, with a previous shift system (intended to alleviate the performance of many professionals and channel the need for care of individuals, since Covid-19 is not the only health condition that reaches Argentines)

6. Clinical analysis laboratories and diagnostic centers by image, with previous shift system (logical extension of the exception to medical and dental care)

7. Optics, with a previous shift system.

8. Experts and claims adjusters from insurance companies that allow the liquidation and payment of the claims denounced to the beneficiaries and the beneficiaries. In no case may the public be attended and all the procedures must be done virtually, including the corresponding payments.

9. Establishments for the care of victims of gender violence (another measure directly linked to the side effects of quarantine and, in particular, to its extension in time).

10. Production for export, with prior authorization from the Ministry of Productive Development (intended to preserve the health not only of companies, but of the macroeconomy in general, in an economy in need of foreign exchange)

11. Specific industrial processes, with prior authorization from the Ministry of Productive Development.

The “scope” of the new exceptions will be the provinces of La Pampa, Neuquén, Formosa, Santa Cruz, Corrientes, Tierra del Fuego, Salta, San Juan, Córdoba, Jujuy, La Rioja, Chubut, Catamarca, Río Negro, Entre Ríos, Mendoza, Santa Fe, Chacho, Buenos Aires, San Luis, Misiones and the city of Buenos Aires In this regard, the norm also specifies that “each governor may suspend any of these activities in his province within the framework of his territorial competence , in whole or in part ”.

In turn, cEach province must issue the necessary regulations for the development of the excepted activities, being able to limit the scope of the same to certain geographic areas or to certain municipalities or establish specific requirements. For their develpment. They are the precautions that, when the governors asked to loosen the confinement, Chief of Cabinet asked them to take to approve their proposals.

In any case, since the national government reserves the last word, DA 524 also clarifies that exceptions may also be left without effect by the Chief of Staff at any time and circumstance, “According to the evaluation carried out, with the intervention of the national health authority, of the evolution of the epidemiological situation”. In case it were necessary, the norm also states that “the activities and services mentioned in article 1 are authorized to function, subject to the implementation and compliance with the sanitary protocols that each jurisdiction establishes, in compliance with the sanitary recommendations and instructions and of national authorities. ”The general criterion is the granting of shifts and distancing and hygiene measures, both by the granting authority and by the excepted companies and professionals, whose workers or dependents must also process the“ Unique Enabling Certificate for Circulation ”.

The list of activities authorized or excepted from quarantine had begun to be built on March 19, when by means of DNU 297, quarantine was ordered from “zero hour” on Friday 20 and a list of 24 sectors or activities excepted, to to know:

1- Health Personnel, Security Forces, Armed Forces, migratory activity

2- Superior authorities of the national, provincial, municipal and Autonomous City governments of Buenos Aires Workers of the national, provincial, municipal and Autonomous City of Buenos Aires public sector, summoned to guarantee essential activities required by the respective authorities .

3- Personnel of the justice services on duty, as established by the competent authorities.

4- Foreign diplomatic and consular personnel accredited to the Argentine government, within the framework of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the staff of international organizations accredited to the Argentine government, de la Cruz Red and White Helmets.

5- People who must assist others with disabilities; family members needing assistance; older people; to boys, girls and adolescents.

6- People who must attend to a situation of force majeure.

7- People affected to the performance of funeral services, burials and cremations. In such a framework, activities that signify meeting of people are not authorized.

8- People affected to the attention of school, community canteens and picnic areas.

9- Personnel who work in audiovisual, radio and graphic communication services.

10- Personnel affected to public works.

11- Wholesale and retail supermarkets and local retail stores. Pharmacy. Hardware stores. Veterinary. Bottle supply.

12- Food industries, their production chain and supplies; personal hygiene and cleanliness; of medical equipment, medicines, vaccines and other sanitary supplies.

13- Activities related to the production, distribution and commercialization of agriculture and fishing.

14- Telecommunications, fixed and mobile internet and digital services activities.

15- Non-deferrable activities related to foreign trade.

16- Collection, transport and treatment of urban solid waste, dangerous and pathogenic.

17- Maintenance of basic services (water, electricity, gas, communications, etc.) and emergency care.

18- Public passenger transportation, transportation of goods, oil, fuels and LPG.

19- Home delivery of food, medicines, hygiene products, cleaning products and other necessary supplies.

20- Laundry services.

21- Postal services and parcel distribution.

22- Essential surveillance, cleaning and guard services.

23- Minimum guards to ensure the operation and maintenance of Oil and Gas Fields, Oil and gas treatment and / or refining plants, transport and distribution of electrical energy, liquid fuels, oil and gas, fuel vending stations and generators of electric power.

24. Casa de la Moneda, ATM services, cash transportation and all those activities that the BCRA has essential to guarantee the operation of the payment system.

At the request of governors and businessmen

The following day, and in response to a first request from some provincial governments and business sectors, another 10 activities were included, which were contemplated in Administrative Resolution 49/2020:

1- Industries that carry out continuous processes whose interruption involves structural damage to production lines and / or machinery may request authorization from the Ministry of Industry, Knowledge Economy and External Commercial Management, so as not to discontinue their production, minimizing their activity and staffing.

2- Production and distribution of biofuels.

3- Operation of nuclear power plants.

4- Hotels affected by the health emergency service. They must also guarantee benefits to people who are housed in them as of the date of Decree No. 297/20.

5- Minimum staffing necessary for the operation of the Argentine Aircraft Factory Brigadier San Martín S.A.

6- The authorities of the National Securities Commission may authorize the activity of a minimum staffing and that of its regulated parties, if necessary.

7- Airport operation. Garage and parking operations, with minimum provisions.

8- Sustaining activities related to environmental mining protection.

9- Tanneries, with a minimum endowment, for the reception of leather from the refrigeration activity.

10- Restaurants, prepared food places and fast food places, may sell their products through home delivery services, subject to the specific protocol established by the health authority. In no case may they provide services to the public in a personal way.

Unlocking “essentials”

The logic of the situation was leading not only to two extensions of the quarantine (the first until April 13, the second until April 26) but also to new exceptions, contemplating activities initially not excepted but whose closure, in addition to imposing high costs economic, social and humanitarian and / or hinders the operation of “essential” activities

Clear cases of this were the setting up of workshops and places of sale of spare parts to attend public transport and, in particular, the vehicles dedicated to sanitary tasks, and the setting up of circulation of relatives and therapeutic companions of people with disabilities or spectrum disorder autistic. And before, the notarial activity, to have instruments that facilitate the administration of quarantine by the security forces.

The government was also realizing that the expansion of delivery or home delivery services were a triple escape route, allowing at least partial operation of certain sectors, in particular gastronomy, one of the most damaged by the measures isolation; serve the needs or conveniences of a confined population; and allow a low-income sector to continue generating its own income.

On Friday April 3 and to “mitigate the impact on economic activity”, Administrative Decision 450 was released and with the quarantine already undergoing its first extension, the stamp of “essential” was put on 8 other sectors:

1- Sale of supplies and construction materials provided by corralones.

2 – Activities related to the production, distribution and commercialization of forestry and mining.

3 – Tanneries, sawmills and factories of wood products, mattress factories and factories of road and agricultural machinery.

4 – Activities related to foreign trade: exports of ready-made products and essential imports for the operation of the economy.

5 – Exploration, prospecting, production, transformation and marketing of nuclear fuel.

6 – Essential maintenance and fumigation services.

7 – Mutual and credit cooperatives, through minimum attention guards, for the sole purpose of guaranteeing the operation of the credit and / or payment system.

8 – Registration, identification and documentation of people.

The same norm provided that “the movements of persons reached by this article shall be limited to strict compliance with the activities and services considered essential” and imposed the processing for persons included in the essential activities of the “Unique Enabling Certificate for Circulation, Covid -19 ”, mandatory as of Monday, April 6, seeking to cut an incipient regulatory disorder, for which provinces and municipalities raised barriers and impeded the operation of “essential activities”.

On Tuesday the 7th the government issued two other Administrative Decisions. The 467 incorporated from the following day to the list of activities and essential services to the “notarial activity, when it is limited exclusively to enable the fulfillment of the activities and services that the aforementioned regulations or other that may in the future expand the list of essential activities and services.

The 468, meanwhile, added to the essential activities the “Private Work of Energy Infrastructure”, a request that came from the construction, oil and Uocra sectors.

On Saturday the 11th the government included Gomerías, mechanical workshops and spare parts suppliers plus the clarification on the movement of relatives and therapeutic companions for people in need of help “in places close to their homes” and the restoration, with previous shifts, of banking service. The same norm enabled the opening of tire manufacturing and sales companies but “without attention to the public” and the home sales of “bookstore items and computer supplies”.

The week that begins tomorrow will be key both for the operation of the new activities, especially in the interior of the country, and the decision on a probable third extension of the quarantine that, now, would honor its etymological origin and even exceed the forty days.