How the Euro 7 will affect diesel and gasoline cars

Write down the date now: 2026. That year mobility in Europe will probably change definitively. A new emissions standard, Euro 7, will force manufacturers to almost certainly do without diesel and gasoline engines.

Jordi Moral and Raúl Roncero.

June 8, 2021 (08:50 CET)

The Euro 7. It is true that until 2026 it will not come into force the new emission regulations for cars, but the entire project is already under study and in the final phase of development. In fact, at the end of this year the European Commission will establish the new polluting limits that will definitively regulate the sale of combustion vehicles that are sold in the not too distant future, probably in less than 5 years.

The new rules that will govern this Euro 7 regulation will be finally recommended by the Advisory Group on Vehicle Emissions Standards -AGVES-, which has already created a first draft with the new procedures. And just read it to be sure that both manufacturers and buyers will face a difficult outlook in the automotive world.

With much more stringent guidelines and requirements than those that are in force today with the WLTP standard and RDE tests in real conditions using portable devices, the new Euro 7 will not only impose new lows regarding emissions of some polluting gases, but will also establish new codes, within the legal framework, in terms of individual privacy.

The new emissions tests will be much tougher.

EURO 7: STRICT LIMITS … AND FOR MORE POLLUTING GASES

Despite the fact that the new Euro 7 will not be able to enter into force until 3 years after the Commission officially establishes the new approval conditions, something that, as we have said, is already expected directly by the end of this same 2021, the new limits will be much lower for NOx, carbon monoxide, methane, nitrogen oxide or ammonia. Many more gases will be controlled therefore.

The Euro 7 will also probably be established in two phases, with a first in which control and compliance with new limits will be required even throughout the useful life of the vehicle, set in principle at 15 years and 240,000 km; and in a second stage in which the vehicle will be remotely monitored through OBM. And we already anticipate that, from the outset, the first estimates raise some standards up to 10 times more severe than the current ones, which would even question the ranges of some manufacturers. Will the smaller cars be profitable? VW thinks, for example, not.

Euro 7 will not only impose lower limits; It will also control new gases.

And it must also be remembered that the EU car industry is open to even more ambitious CO2 reduction plans by 2030 and to achieve a neutral balance of this gas in production and use by 2050, but always linked to the member states committing to comply with the planned infrastructure plans: without a growing network of electricity and hydrogen charging points it is unfeasible “kill” the combustion engine.

Hopes? For now the European Commission has accepted new technically feasible limits but that will not prevent certain segments from remaining as we have said, “de facto”, without a combustion engine. The weakest link … will undoubtedly be the user. Below we reproduce what the general emission measurement conditions are likely to be with the new Euro 7 standard and how they are with the current Euro 6D.

GENERAL CONDITIONS FOR THE MEASUREMENT OF EMISSIONS IN REAL TRAFFIC – EURO 7 2026

Euro 6D

Euro 7 Scenario 1

Euro 7 Scenario 2Parameter Current frame conditions

Planned future framework

RDE test temperature range -7 to 35ºC -10 to 40ºC -10 to 40ºC Altitude

0-1,200 meters

1,000 to 3,000 m

1,000 to 3,000 m

From medium speed to New concept “Global Vehicle I”

Maximum speed: 131 km / h – Average speed: 46.5 km / h

New tests are established for acceleration, maximum speed, driving with a trailer, hood or bicycle rack

New concept “Global Vehicle II

– Certification of compliance with emissions throughout the life of the vehicle: 15 years and 240,000 km. Emissions control in real time via remote OBM during the life of the vehicle: 15 years and 240,000 km.

Duration of the tour

30 minutes and 16 km, 4 phases: low speed, medium speed, high speed and very high speed.

5 km. New speeds to be defined. Tighter control with cold engine

NOx emissions

80 mg / km (Diesel) / 60 mg / km (gasoline)

30 10

Solid particles

6×10 (11)

1×10 (11) 6X10 (10)

C0

500 / 1,000 mg / km

300 100

CH4

Unlimited

10

5

N2o

Unlimited

10

5

NH3

Unlimited

5

two

Compliance factor (margin by which certain emissions can be exceeded under real test conditions)

2.1

To define

No factor