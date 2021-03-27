How the ERTE will affect the 2020 income tax return

The next April 7 will begin the period to make the income statement. One of the points that most concern citizens is how the temporary work regulation files, better known as ERTE, will affect this year’s declaration. They are more than four millions Spaniards who have had to take this measure in recent months and have to know if they are going to be harmed or benefited.

To understand how these files will affect our return, we must keep two key points in mind: first, that the unemployment benefit was given without retention In most cases; second, that these workers upon entering an ERTE they have one more payer, so the limit from which it is mandatory to make the declaration goes down to 14,000 euros.

Workers affected by an ERTE have one more payer, so the limit from which it is mandatory to make the declaration goes down to 14,000 euros.

It is also important to know that, even if you have two payers, taxation is the same because it depends on the income obtained. Personal income tax is applied to the payroll of the paying companies. In the case of ERTE benefits, this responsibility is borne by the SEPE. It is unlikely that any withholding was made, since the amounts expected do not reach the mandatory minimumor according to tax regulations to apply withholding.

In fact, the Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, has declared that “when there are two payers, each of the companies does not know what the other is paying, so no withholdings can be made. they have to file the return, but this does not imply that they will pay more. “

Will the result of the declaration be the same as in other years?

Normally, when a worker has a single employer, he applies withholdings according to his income. However, when there is more than one, it is impossible for both of them to know what their total income is, so the withholdings could be excessive or insufficient. This will have to be adjusted in the liquidation of personal income tax. In the case of those affected by an ERTE, if the benefits they have received are small, it is likely that the SEPE has barely applied withholdings.

Another of the main concerns of many groups are the family deductionss, for large families, dependent ascendants or descendants with disabilities or single-parent families with two children. The Ministry has already communicated that they will not be affected, since they are linked to registration with Social Security or the collection of benefits.

However, it must be taken into account that the benefit for maternity It is linked to the development of an activity on their own or someone else’s account, so that if it is interrupted by an ERTE or cessation of activity, the requirements to apply it are no longer met.

What if there are errors in the SEPE payments? According to the Treasury, if the SEPE has claimed the reimbursement of the amounts unduly paid and they have been returned in 2020, the tax data should be correct and reflect the real income. If, on the contrary, the SEPE has demanded the refund and the refund has been made in 2021, it is possible that the draft does not include the adjustment. In these cases, the taxpayer himself would have to modify draft to reflect the actual amounts charged.

In any case, experts recommend reviewing all the data before confirming the draft, especially those referring to the quantities received from SEPE and possible returns.

The other side of the coin

